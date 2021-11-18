11 Things to bring to Friendsgiving

By Annika Tomlin

November is the time for laughs, tons of food and an overall good time — and not necessarily with a family that just doesn’t understand you. That’s right, Friendsgiving is coming up! Here are 11 things you should consider bringing to the upcoming gathering.

11. NAPKINS/PLATES/SILVERWARE

The first task on the list is a rough headcount of how many people plan on attending. Add to that, five to 10 napkins, plates and silverware sets, especially if they’re plastic. Guests return for a second helping of food and some have already tossed their plates and forks into the trash. Check out Dollar Tree or a similar store to find inexpensive options that come in a variety of colors.

10. SERVING UTENSILS

Get a shared list — in Google Sheets or a group text chain — of who is bringing what. Not everyone is going to remember to bring a serving spoon for their mac and cheese or a knife for the pumpkin pie. Remind everyone to bring serving utensils or, as a safeguard, have a few extra on hand. Color coordinate with the napkins, plates and silverware to make it more picture worthy.

9. PRINTED RECIPES

This might seem like an unusual thing to bring but foodies love a good recipe. This is a fun way to try out a new dish, especially if the dish goes along with a dietary restriction (gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan). Guests can pick and choose which dishes they love and want to recreate. Keep in mind, if the recipe is a family secret, keep it that way.

8. BREAKFAST

Whether it’s a turkey coma or too much alcohol, guests may crash. If you plan on being that person, bring something to eat for the next morning if you don’t want leftovers. Do not expect your host to provide a full breakfast in bed hotel-type service for you. Make sure you have an overnight bag as well if you do plan to stay the night.

7. FLOWERS

One person needs to at least bring the host a bouquet of flowers. The host is likely the one who planned much of the event, deep cleaned their home and made the turkey. The least someone could do is bring them a nice assortment of flowers to be a centerpiece for the table full of food.

6. CARD/BOARD GAME

Close friends can run through a gamut of topics before there is a lull in the conversation. During awkward pauses, pull out a card or board game and up the competition. Try an exciting game of Cards Against Humanity and learn your friends’ sense of humor or duke it out with a game of Monopoly (so long as there are no sore losers in the group).

5. DESIGNATED DRIVER

If you do not plan on spending the night — or the host doesn’t want you to crash — make sure you have a way home. Whether that is a designated driver who is also attending the event along with you or a ride share service to get you to and from the event. Plan ahead and have a backup plan in case something falls through.

4. LEFTOVER TUPPERWARE

Bring a plastic or glass container for leftovers. That way, you can savor the delicious food until the “real” Thanksgiving comes around.

3. PLAYLIST

Assign one person to make the playlist for the evening using everyone’s suggestions. Make sure the playlist is several hours long so there is little-to-no repetition. Enable the option to skip over a song if the majority of the group isn’t thrilled.

2. SPECIALTY COCKTAIL

One way to make this gathering of friends special is to serve a creative drink that commemorates the occasion. Look for ideas on Pinterest, but don’t forget to taste test and create a nonalcoholic version for the DD or nondrinking crowd.

1. POLAROID CAMERA

You can take a photo on any person’s phone and send it around, but nothing beats a hard copy version to hang on a wall or place in a scrapbook. Bring a few Polaroid or disposable cameras to capture memories. Create a special photo backdrop with an assortment of props or just take candid shots to really remember the night. CT