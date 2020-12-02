11 Local Places to Shop This Holiday Season

By Annika Tomlin

Even though the world is still afflicted with the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s the holiday season. There are reasons to buy gifts for one another and spread joy. Rather than hitting up the everyday haunts, try a few new places, which we’ve supplied below.

#11 TRACY DEMPSEY ORIGINALS & ODV WINES

Tracy Dempsey offers completely customizable gift baskets for any price point. Fill a basket with items such as wines, cocktail items, locally made chocolates, coffees and seasonings as well as TDOriginals specialties such as the Originals Bacon Pecan Brittle and sweet-and-savory snack mix. Gift givers can shop in-store during a private appointment with Dempsey or pick up the items curbside.

1325 W. University Drive, Tempe, 602.376.9021, tracydempseyoriginals.com

#10 MOMO’S MUNDO

Momo’s Mundo is the result of one woman’s love for art, culture and activism. She blends that with her design expertise to bring products that reflect this love to like-minded adults and children. Trendy shirts incorporate English and Spanish phrases with sizes for the whole family. In addition, the company sells stickers, hats, plush toys and pillows. Momo’s Mundo made soft, unisex “Feliz” T-shirts that are being sold through Los Sombreros. Available in medium or large ($22.50).

momosmundo.com, lossombreros.com/shop (Feliz shirt only)

#9 LOTIONS & POTIONS

The feel-good store has scents to match everyone’s feel-good mood. Try a body care package that includes an 8-ounce bath and shower gel, an 8-ounce vitamin ADE lotion, a 1/5 ounce fragrance oil and a 2.7-ounce body spritz ($31). Some of the more than 500 scent options available include Asian amber, firewood, love potion and sugar cookie. Shoppers are sure to find a scent to match even those with discriminating tastes.

420 S. Mill Avenue, Tempe, 480.968.4652, lotionsandpotions.com

#8 FRANCES

Simply put, Frances is a modern boutique with vintage charm that offers a curated selection of jewelry, clothing, home essentials and other artisan gifts. Gift options available in store or online include an Iconic Mixers travel set ($32), a Mister Rogers Vibes sticker ($4), a “Probably Whiskey” enamel mug ($18) and even a mini Crystal Clear Decongestant bath soak ($10). From baby toys to mildly inappropriate holiday cards, Frances has all that and more.

10 W. Camelback Road, Phoenix, 602.279.5467, shopfrancesboutique.com

#7 GATHER

Gather is a place where makers are invited to do just that. They share positive energy, healing remedies and curated gifts for a mindful lifestyle inside a 180-square-foot shipping container in The Churchill in Downtown Phoenix. One of the gift options is a healing care package that includes a 200-milligram hemp bath bomb, a green fluorite crystal and a Palo Santo stick to help cleanse the negativity and purify the air around you ($38).

901 N. First Street, Suite 108, Phoenix, gatherphx.com

#6 WHOZITZ AND WHATZITZ UNIQUE GIFTS

It doesn’t matter who you are or what you are looking for, Whozitz and Whatzitz will have it. Its fun and unusual items are perfect for the nerds in your life or the hardworking college student. Locally made art, crafts and jewelry will satisfy anyone’s budget.

1235 E. Northern Avenue, Phoenix, 602.374.5963, whozitzandwhatzitz.com

#5 LOCAL NOMAD

Local Nomad is a gifting and clothing boutique that carries handcrafted goods from makers, artists and independent designers from all over the world. Try the mango wood salad servers ($22), El Guapo craft cocktail gift box ($26) or the casa agave pot scrubber ($9). Local Nomad strives to provide a sense of discovery with its curated collection of thoughtful gifts and apparel.

100 E. Camelback Road, Suite 168, Phoenix, 602.441.4378, localnomadshop.com

#4 MADE ART BOUTIQUE

This Roosevelt Row locally owned retail and community space serves up an always changing array of jewelry, ceramics, prints, cards, soaps and candles. A few gift choices include a cute saguaro mask by Annotated Audrey ($12); a small, taupe ceramic colander made by Mike Farabee ($35) or an avoCATo enamel pin ($10).

922 N. Fifth Street, Phoenix, 602.256.6233, madephx.com

#3 THE MARKET AT SCOTTSDALE QUARTER

Presented by the women who created Junk in the Trunk, The Market at Scottsdale Quarter brings together curators, artisans and designers who normally appeared at Junk in the Trunk Vintage Markets. Vintage items as well as gifts from local small businesses are available at the market.

15147 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 180, Scottsdale, junkinthetrunkvintagemarket.com

#2 CHANGING HANDS BOOKSTORE

Changing Hands Bookstore sells more than just paperbacks and audiobooks. Each location displays an array of bath and body products, candles, chimes and bells, greeting cards and other locally made gift items. From cookbooks to plush toys and journals, Changing Hands has loads of choices.

6428 S. McClintock Drive, Tempe, 480.730.0205; 300 W. Camelback Road, Phoenix, 602.247.0067, changinghands.com

#1 HOOK & HUNT

Hook & Hunt discounts highly sought-after technology, school supplies, home essentials, furniture, certified designer handbags, camping gear, shoes and interior design décor with perks of Amazon. The 5,000-square-foot warehouse in Scottsdale is home to hundreds of products from tech giants such as Samsung and Segway along with high-end brands like Louis Vuitton and Hermes.

hookandhunt.com CT