10 Foods You Didn’t Know Were Vegan

After scrolling through legions of vegan Instagram accounts and watching so many documentaries that you’ll never set foot in a McDonalds again, you’ve finally resolved to go vegan this New Year.

But wait—Brussels sprouts make you shudder, you thought chia seeds were solely used for Chia Pets and you’ve never even heard of acai or seitan. If simultaneously bidding farewell to 2016 and all your favorite snacks seems like too much to handle, scope out these popular products that you can still enjoy after you pledge to go plant-based.

OREOS

Sandwiched between two chocolate-y wafers, filled with cream and advertised as “milk’s favorite cookie,” Oreos are ostensibly the opposite of a vegan treat. However, they are surprisingly devoid of any animal byproducts. Though the sweet snack is far from healthy, Oreos only contain vegan ingredients such as canola oil, cornstarch, wheat and soy. Instead of dunking your Oreos in milk, pull a “Parent Trap” and dip them in a vegan-friendly jar of peanut butter.

RED BULL

If you thought you had to start drinking black coffee to get your caffeine fix, have no fear—Red Bull is also a vegan alternative. We didn’t say vegan was synonymous with healthy, but you can still pull all-nighters without compromising your plant-based diet. Energy drinks typically contain ingredients like creatine, taurine and artificial sweeteners that are not vegan-friendly. Red Bull contains a synthetic version of taurine that does not harm animals—so you can consume all the caffeine you want without a guilty conscience.

SOUR PATCH KIDS

Many gummy candies on the market are made with gelatin, which is produced by boiling the cartilage of animal bones. Sour Patch Kids products may contain a slew of unnatural ingredients we can’t pronounce, but none of them contain animal products.

TACO BELL

Although most fast food menus are generally catered to carnivores, Taco Bell offers a versatile bill of fare that’s easy to modify. Order virtually any menu item, ask to replace the beef with beans, hold the cheese and sour cream, and you’ve got the ultimate meat-free meal.

CHIPOTLE

Chipotle is another Tex-Mex chain that has their anti-meat customers in mind. Abstain from the barbacoa and instead opt for veggies or sofritas (shredded tofu marinated in vegan-friendly sauces and spices). Complete your vegan bowl, burrito or taco with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole and any of Chipotle’s nutritious and delicious salsas.

HERSHEY’S CHOCOLATE SYRUP

Herbivores rejoice—Hershey’s chocolate syrup is 100% vegan. While the vast majority of solid chocolate consumed in the U.S. is made with milk, chocolate syrup is essentially just water, cocoa powder and sugar. Drizzle on a bowl of dairy-free ice cream, brownies or pancakes.

RITZ CRACKERS

Although you may be used to perching a slice of cheese atop this salty snack, Ritz themselves are versatile and vegan-friendly. Try spreading them with peanut butter and topping them with a banana or strawberry for a sweet treat or avocado or tomato slices for a savory version.

PILLSBURY CRESCENT ROLLS

Don’t let that buttery taste fool you—these dinner party faves are packed with vegan-friendly ingredients like soybean and palm oil. Pop them in the oven and munch on them on their own or pair with a vegan casserole or pasta dish.

SPECULOOS COOKIE BUTTER

We’re not completely certain of its origins (we just assume it descended from heaven), but rest assured this delicious Trader Joe’s delicacy didn’t come from an animal. The sugary spread is essentially just crushed up Speculoos cookies, which consist of non-dairy ingredients like salt, sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and various oils.

SPICY SWEET CHILI DORITOS

If following a dubious kale chip recipe from the hippie dude down the hall made you second-guess your decision to go vegan, seek comfort in a bag of Doritos. The Spicy Sweet Chili flavor chips may not be gourmet, but they are guilt-free.