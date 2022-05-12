PEI adds Grace O’Sullivan of ASU to its Board of Directors

The Partnership for Economic Innovation (PEI), a passionate collective of business and community leaders dedicated to accelerating Arizona’s economic opportunities, announced that Grace O’Sullivan, Vice President of Corporate Engagement and Strategic Partnerships at Arizona State University (ASU) Knowledge Enterprise, has joined its Board of Directors. O’Sullivan’s leadership and expertise will help PEI cultivate its innovative initiatives, strategic partnerships and investments, and create a culture of forward-thinking collaborations.

“Grace’s ability to drive win-win collaborations between the private sector and public organizations as well as her expertise in higher education will make a big impact on our efforts to transform Greater Phoenix into a top global market for innovation,” said Dean Duncan, Executive Director of PEI. “The Partnership for Economic Innovation welcomes Grace to its board of directors as we collaborate on growing opportunity in the region.”

O’Sullivan is the Vice President of Corporate Engagement and Strategic Partnerships at ASU Knowledge Enterprise, a new model for a 21st century global research hub that advances innovation, strategic partnerships, entrepreneurship, and economic development at Arizona State University. She advances high-impact private-public partnerships for ASU.

“The Partnership for Economic Innovation works to grow the region’s economy by creating the right environment for innovation to thrive,” said O’Sullivan. “PEI’s collaborative mindset is why I am thrilled to join its board of directors and help grow industries of the future.”

O’Sullivan previously served in various leadership roles at ASU, as well as in business development and research advancement roles at ASU’s Biodesign Institute where she launched a set of digital health initiatives.

One of O’Sullivan’s first roles as a member of the PEI board of directors was to moderate PEI’s Second Annual State of Innovation Summit. The virtual event convened leaders from local and international business communities to inform key stakeholders and the community about the return on investment in PEI’s Applied Research Centers and ASU’s Science and Technology Centers. PEI and ASU have leveraged funds appropriated from the State to advance significant research, validate findings, and more rapidly bring new technology products to market.

“PEI will especially look to Grace’s expertise as we seek additional ways to collaborate with ASU’s world-renowned innovative research centers. By providing more opportunities for our state’s top innovators, we’re ensuring Arizona leads the way forward in the technology, advanced manufacturing, and healthcare industries,” added John Graham, Chair of the Board of Directors of PEI and CEO of Sunbelt Holdings.

ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIP FOR ECONOMIC INNOVATION

Partnership for Economic Innovation is a passionate collective of business and community leaders dedicated to accelerating Arizona’s economic opportunities. We believe innovators are problem solvers who come from anywhere, if they have access to pathways to do so — which is why PEI is investing in community-building technology and R&D designed to make Arizona more resilient and empower innovators to bring world-changing ideas to market. PEI initiatives include:

WearTech and Blockchain Applied Research Centers are accelerating the development of emerging technology products with the potential to radically transform healthcare, keep us safer and more secure.

Pipeline AZ, a career exploration platform creating more transparent pathways to advanced industry jobs and connecting Arizona workers to any training they might need to get there.

The Connective, Greater Phoenix’s internationally acclaimed Smart Region collaborative, convening cities, industries and entrepreneurs to lay the open innovation groundwork to solve regional challenges.

To learn more about the Partnership for Economic Innovation and its initiatives, visit www.azpei.org.