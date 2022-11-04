Party in the Front and Back: Mullett Arena is one of the ‘greatest event experiences’

By Caleb Jones

Arizona Coyotes’ player Christian Fischer told ESPN+ that ASU’s new Mullett Arena has as much — if not more — energy than any other NHL venue.

According to Mullett Arena general manager Joe Sheridan, that was the goal in hosting college hockey and, for at least two years, the NHL.

“I think both will feel a little different,” Sheridan says.

“ASU, being a college program and being new to a big arena like this is very exciting for them, the students and fans. For the Coyotes, this will also be new for them, and they will use their resources to make it a great experience for their fans. It will be similar, though, in the sense that the same bells and whistles will be used by both teams.”

Mullett Arena holds only 5,000 seats, as opposed to Desert Diamond Arena, formerly Gila River Arena, which seats 18,300. This makes it the smallest facility in the NHL.

“We only have one seating bowl, whereas other arenas have multiple levels,” Sheridan says.

“The best part is that there is not a bad seat in the house. Everyone is close to the action.”

The Coyotes and Sun Devils games feature a student section and all the amenities fans can expect in other venues.

“It really has all the amenities that other major arenas have, just on a smaller scale,” Sheridan says.

Concessions include Big Chicken, Venezia’s Pizza, and Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers. Club seat holders can enjoy the Coors Light Club Chill on the second level, which boasts a full-service bar and buffet station.

The arena features 20 standard size suites and two group party suites on the third level, which houses the Dos Equis Double Deck.

“It can be used for private events and private groups with its own catering functions, and it is a standing-room-only hospitality area,” he says.

Mullett Arena is slated to host concerts and shows as well, making it a multipurpose facility, Sheridan says.

“We encourage people to come early (to games) so they can experience a band, or a DJ, food and beverage offerings, and the games,” Sheridan says.

“I think fans can expect to have one of the greatest event experiences at Mullett Arena.” CT