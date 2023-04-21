By Annika Tomlin

An 11-year-old girl named Venetia Burney was the first person to suggest the name

Pluto for the planet.

Spirytus has the highest alcohol content at 96%.

In 1991, the first webcam was created at Cambridge University to check the status

of a coffee pot.

It costs roughly $2 million a day to operate American GPS systems.

Every “Simpsons” character has four fingers except God, who has five.

Art competitions were held at the Olympics between 1912 to 1948.

Four countries have no words in their national anthems (Spain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, and San Marino).

Google Images was created due to the demand to see Jennifer Lopez’s 2000 green Grammy dress.

The longest walking distance is 22,387 kilometers from Magadan in Russia to Cape Town in South Africa.

“Blinding Lights” by the Weeknd has the most streams on Spotify with 3.4 billion streams.