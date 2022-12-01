By Annika Tomlin
At this year’s Arizona State Fair, 1,384,269 came through the gates.
In the fair’s 23 days, 220,000 plush toys were won.
Most people do about 75% of their breathing out of one dominant nostril.
The Food Network debuted in 1993 focusing on high-class restaurants and intense cooking techniques.
American soldiers received 22 sheets of toilet paper per day during World War II while British soldiers only had 3.
20% of mugs at work contain fecal bacteria.
Mexican scientists found that the heated vapor from 80-proof (40% alcohol) tequila blanco can form diamond films.
There are 100 nanograms of nicotine per gram of eggplant compared to 2 milligrams of nicotine per cigarette.
People sigh about every 5 minutes.
The sound of a black hole is a B-flat, 57 octaves lower than the middle C.