By Annika Tomlin

“The Matrix” took five years to write.

Double-Stuffed Oreos have 1.86 times more stuffing than regular ones.

Intel employs a “futurist” whose determines what life will be like in 10 to 15 years.

The average U.S. gamer is 35 years old.

Workaholics are 2.5 times more likely to have a major depressive episode than those who work 7 to 8 hours.

There are four times as many species of orchid as there are species of mammal.

The use of CAPITAL LETTERS denoting SHOUTING dates back to the 19th century.

The genome of wheat is five times larger than the human genome.

The 101-year-old Qantas has never had a fatal jet airliner crash.

Quebec banned ads for toys and fast food aimed at children younger than 13.