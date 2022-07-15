By Annika Tomlin

Abraham Lincoln lost five elections before he became president.

Rain contains vitamin B12.

Yuma gets over 4,000 hours of sunshine a year, making it the sunniest place on Earth.



Neutron stars can spin as fast as 43,000 times per minute.

Only 41% of items on to-do lists are ever actually done.

While hibernating, the groundhog’s heartbeat slows from 80 to five beats per minute.

The average lifespan of a baseball in a major league game is seven pitches.

It would cost roughly $140 a year if a person ate ramen for every meal.

Until 1948, 7-Up contained lithium citrate, a mood stabilizer used to treat bipolar disorder.

At least an hour of physical activity a day may be required to offset the harmful effects of sitting at a desk for eight hours. CT