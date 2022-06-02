By Annika Tomlin

In 2019, a New Orleans hotel offered a $15K stay to whoever stole the “most outrageous” item from them.

A cornflake in the shape of Illinois sold on eBay for $1,350.

The Apollo 11 crew used hundreds of autographs as life insurance.

A meteor exploded over Earth in December 2018 with the force of 10 atomic bombs, and everyone missed it because it took place over the Bering Sea.

Janis Joplin left $2,500 in her will for her friends to have a party.

English-speaking astronauts can expect to spend 1,100 class hours to reach a reasonable level of fluency in Russian to become an international astronaut.

Vincent Connare, who designed the comic sans font, has only used it once.

In 1908, Thomas Sullivan created tea bags on accident.

About 162,719 pints of Guinness go to waste every year via mustaches or beards.