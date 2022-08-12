iHeartMedia Phoenix announces broadcast agreement with ASU Hockey

iHeartMedia Phoenix recently announced that it made a broadcast agreement with Arizona State University’s men’s hockey team to air their games effective October 11. ASU fans can listen to all home games, select road games and a weekly coach’s show featuring head coach Greg Powers on Fox Sports 910, iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio app. Get play-by-play action of men’s hockey both in Arizona and nationwide.

“Our partnership with iHeartMedia Phoenix leads Sun Devil Hockey into its next and long-awaited venture of bringing play-by-play broadcasts to supporters and fans in the local community and around the country,” said Frank Ferrara, Sun Devil Athletics’ Chief Financial Officer, and Ice Hockey Sport Administrator. “We’re proud to deliver another avenue for fans to engage and access our team through the broadcast of all home games, select road games and the weekly coach’s show.”

“Fox Sports 910 and iHeartMedia Phoenix are proud to partner with Arizona State University as they launch their inaugural radio broadcast for Hockey play-by-play,” said Linda Little, Market President for iHeartMedia Phoenix. “We look forward to bringing ASU Hockey to fans throughout Phoenix on Fox Sports 910 and nationwide on the iHeartRadio app.”

The voice providing the first ever play-by-play Sun Devil Hockey Radio is Sun Devil for Life, Tyler Paley, a three-time ASU grad who covered the men’s ice hockey team during his time at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication from 2014-18. His experience spans years of various communications roles including multimedia journalist, anchor and reporter, social media strategist, commentator for Pac-12 Network and freelancer for CBS, FOX Sports and ESPN.

The first game broadcast of the partnership will be ASU’s home opener versus Colgate on Friday, October 14 at 6:30 p.m. MST.

The 2022-23 season for Sun Devil Hockey boasts 24 home games, including the return of the Desert Hockey Classic tournament at the brand new on-campus 5,000-seat Multi-Purpose Arena. ASU will host Minnesota and Minnesota State, two of the 2022 NCAA Frozen Four teams, and will travel to play the 2022 National Champions, University of Denver.

iHeartMedia is the leading media outlet in the Phoenix market with multiple platforms, including its broadcast stations; live events; data; and its digital businesses and platforms, including mobile, social and its own iHeartRadio, iHeartMedia’s free all-in-one digital music, podcasting and live streaming radio service – with 3 billion app downloads and more than 160 million registered users.