Heather Dziedzic creates a bag that cools skin care products

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

The average woman in the United States spends nearly $1,400 annually on makeup, and $3,000 per year on skin care, according to the International Council of Societies of Industrial Design.

If left in the car or stored improperly, the heat will ruin the items.

Scottsdale resident Heather Dziedzic invented a remedy for that: a cooling cosmetic bag called the Bergy Bag. Her goal is to not only make fashion cool but provide a safe space to transport and store expensive toiletries.

“They say necessity is the mother of invention and that was certainly true in my case,” Dziedzic says.

“After countless destroyed lipsticks and damaged skin care products, I knew I had to come up with a fashionable and functional solution to these meltdowns.”

The ASU graduate’s Bergy Bag cools effectively, she says, and is beautiful. It’s not kitschy like what’s found in big-box stores. Dziedzic’s vision was to combine industry-standard cooling technology with superior fabrics and leathers. She wanted to make a bag that was not only beautiful and high-quality but could keep items cool.

“I travel light, but if there’s an opportunity to dress up at night, I can take the Bergy Bag to the pool during the day and to the bar or dinner at night. It’ll match my outfit.

“It’s elevated enough to go with cocktail hour or dinner.”

Designed by a cryogenic engineer, the patent-pending Bergy Bag is 7 inches wide and 5.5 inches tall. It comes with a “D” ring on one side to hang from a golf or tennis bag, tote, beach bag, backpack or diaper bag. It can also clip to things like Air Pods or keys. Each bag is made of high-quality saffiano leather that is scratch and water resistant.

In normal conditions, the Bergy Bag stays cool up to four hours. It is also ideal for preventing cellphones from overheating.

After a delay in production, the Bergy Bags are in stock and available in boutiques and online at bergybag.com. The retail price is $130 and includes a propitiatory, built-in ice pack. Bergy Bags come in three colors — black with a white zipper, white with a yellow zipper and pink with a red zipper.

“It fills me with such joy,” Dziedzic says. “I’m finding I like the touching of the fabrics and laying the zipper options on them. I want to make different shapes, colors and applications. I envision the line going from a cosmetic cooling bag to a cooling tote bag, with this idea of being elevated and fashion forward and having this secret cooling function on the inside.” CT

Bergy Bag

bergybag.com