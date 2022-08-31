Goodies that students can use

By Annika Tomlin

Self-care essentials

J & L Naturals make self care less of a routine and more of a ritual – encompassing planet-friendly, chemical-free, head-to-toe hygiene at its finest. J & L offers a variety of products from biodegradable bamboo toothbrushes to a konjac sponge that gently exfoliates the face and leaves you with a smooth glow. Choose items based on skin type such as oily, combination skin (Balance) and sensitive, acne-prone skin (Calm) to better personalize the products for you.

Starting at $3.99, jnlnaturals.com

Comfy puffer

Dorm rooms and lecture halls crank up the AC to combat the Arizona summer. The Puffer Hug is a durable puffer on the outside and a soft fleece on the inside matched with oversized pockets for your hands, phone or keys. Wear it as a stylish scarf or drape it under outwear.

$49.99, originalpufferhug.com

Relaxation kit

Buddha Board is a great way to take time to reset and find relaxation in between the busy day-to-day mayhem of college. Go back to the basics and let the mind relax and unwind by painting what comes naturally. This sleek and modern designed kit is quick to set up. Because no paint, ink or chemicals are required — just water – it is also reusable. The portability of the Buddha Board makes it ideal for use at home, in the library or even while traveling. Tap into creativity and watch the stress slip away.

Starting at $17.95, buddhaboard.com

Longlasting SPF

Rather than caking on thick layers of liquid sunscreen, Larkly offers a lightweight powder option to use for all-day easy application. The powder goes on transparent, making it suitable for all skin tones. Larkly is infused with antioxidants like resveratrol that interrupts negative environmental influences and brightens a tired looking complexion. Larkly is water and sweat resistant, although it is recommended to reapply after 30 to 40 minutes of swimming or sweating.

Starting at $32, larkly.com

Travel pillow

For those who are traveling or just want a better night’s sleep, the Scrumptious Travel Pillow is the ideal pillow for side sleepers in mind. The on-the-go pillow features a shoulder cutout and adjustable loft design so sleepers can feel supported. The Scrumptious Travel Pillow is made with copper-infused foam that naturally keeps it fresh with antibacterial properties. It also keeps the pillow cool throughout the night.

Available on Amazon for $99, honeydewsleep.com

Grab n’ go nutrition

College mini fridges cannot easily fit a gallon of milk inside. Upright is an instant oatmilk alternative that is perfect for grab n’ go drink options without sacrificing nutrition and taste. With 8 grams of oat protein in every serving and added vitamins and minerals like calcium, vitamins A, B12, D and plant-based prebiotic oat fiber, Upright is the expert-approved oatmilk choice. Upright comes in 12 single serving pouches in original flavor, vanilla and chocolate.

$15, uprightoats.com

Mini fridge

The Uber Chill Personal Mini Fridge/Cooler is ideal for portability in out of dorm rooms, tailgating and camping. It fits up to six, 12 ounce cans or four, 16.9 ounce bottles of your choice of beverage. Put it on a desk for easy access to energy drinks while cramming for a final.

Starting at $59.99, uberappliance.com

Tasty snack

Busy college schedules can lead to missed meals and increased snacks. Tamalitoz by Sugarox are fiery candies inspired by the sweet tastes of Mexico. It’s a fruity ribbon-style hard candy filled with mild chili lime seasoning and comes in 10 sweet and tangy flavors such as Peach Slapped, Cranberry Fantasy, Bite Me Blood Orange and Lip Smacking Mango.

Starting at $3.99, tamalitoz.com

Conversation starter

Meeting a new roommate can be daunting and small talk can get boring quickly. TableTopics lets you skip the awkward small talk and jump right into conversations covering a range of topics. TableTopics comes in a variety of specialized editions for friendship, “What Would You Do,” happiness and date night. Ask the right question and have hours of conversation.

Starting at $20, tabletopics.com