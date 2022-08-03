Food for Thought: Restaurant and taproom tips for students

By Abigail Lacombe

Finding cool new food spots is one of the highlights of the college experience, and the ASU campuses are surrounded by some of Arizona’s best. Here are some new hot spots and famous favorites to check out this semester.

TEMPE

Huss Brewing

Find a sense of family at the Huss Tempe Taproom by experiencing Arizona exclusive craft beers. It boasts 24 beers on tap, as well as a revolving group of cider and wines. Huss also has a Downtown Phoenix taproom.

1520 W. Mineral Road, Suite 102, Tempe, 480.264.7611, hussbrewing.com

Green New American Vegetarian

Eating a plant-based diet as a college student is difficult. This Tempe restaurant celebrates greens and specializes in a new approach to comfort food with chili fries, wings and wraps.

2240 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 113, Tempe, 480.941.9003, greenvegetarian.com

Wildflower

Fueling up for classes with healthy foods is important, and Wildflower in Tempe Square offers just that. Try its brown sugar oatmeal gluten-free pancakes for breakfast, or the butternut squash ravioli to end a long study day.

6428 S. McClintock Drive, Tempe, 480.838.9773, wildflowerbread.com

Dog Haus

A special twist on hot dogs, burgers, sausages and sandwiches, The Dog Haus serves its critically acclaimed specials on grilled king Hawaiian rolls. Join your friends for a twist on your favorite childhood food and a creative list of locally brewed craft beers.

430 N. Scottsdale Road, The Watermark, Tempe, 480.912.1946, doghaus.com

Ghost Ranch: Modern Southwest Cuisine

Something you won’t find anywhere else in the Valley, Ghost Ranch embodies the spirit and flavors of wild west. From smoky rancho beans to hearty cowboy steaks, to taco platters that all reflect the multicultural history of food from the region.

1006 E. Warner Road, Suites 102-103, Tempe, 480.474.4328, ghostranchaz.com

DOWNTOWN

Châm Pang Lanes

The coolest new hot spot for anyone looking for something to do and eat. Surrounded by a loud and funky atmosphere, guests can order from a fun list of cocktails and food, like crispy chicken fingers and sweet potato fries.

903 N. Second Street, Phoenix, 602.922.2235, hello@champanglanes.com

MOTOMOTO Sushi & Izakaya

Never tried Izakaya? Now is your chance. This new restaurant offers a variety of creative food items like green tea eggs, honey toast and sashimi. Experience new flavors on a date night or evening with friends.

15 E. Monroe Street, Phoenix, 480.868.7981, motomotocentral.com

Breakfast Club

Start your full day of classes with a delicious breakfast. A classic American plate, a variety of toast options, iced coffees and anything breakfast sandwich. Whether you’re headed to class, or recovering from a night out, Breakfast Club will satisfy those morning cravings.

2502 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix, 602.661.3443, breakfastclub.us

Cibo Pizzeria

You can never say no to pizza, especially when its handmade daily. Cibo offers a variety of Italian dishes, salads, antipastis, saltimbocca, desserts, and 24 pizza options. For anyone with a graduation, engagement, celebration, or any other event upcoming, Cibo offers private parties.

603 N. Fifth Avenue, Phoenix, 602.441.2697, cibophoenix.com

Torchy’s Tacos

This Texas-famous restaurant is new to Phoenix and offers a fresh twist on everyone’s favorite food — breakfast tacos, Jamaican jerk chicken, brisket, fried avocado and chicken tacos. Match these mouthwatering combos with a margarita, sangria, or another one of their fun drinks to cool down from the Arizona heat.

1935 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix, 602.855.9992, torchystacos.com

WEST

Costa Vida Glendale

If you’re hungry, this is the place to go. The fast-casual Mexican restaurant offers a 1.8-pound burrito, Baja-style tacos, a delicious, sweet pork, drinks and desserts, so it’s affordable and filling. Naturally whole, farm-to-fresh ingredients, you can’t go wrong here.

7280 W. Bell Road, Suite 100, Glendale, 623.400.7922, costavida.com

Twist Hot Chicken

This cozy restaurant is the perfect lunch spot after a difficult lecture. Try out its hottest chicken with a side of loaded fries that are sure to spice up your day.

8386 W. Thunderbird Road, Suite 103, Peoria, 623.217.2714, twisthotchicken.com

Fruitlandia

Looking for a refresh from the sweat of the summer? Get a shaved ice, ice cream, frozen yogurt, or Mexican treat to cool down from the day. They also offer things like the Duro Con Cuerito, nachos, and a Sonoran-style hot dog.

5795 W. Bell Road, Glendale, 602.863.1322, frutilandiausa.com

Ike’s Love and Sandwiches

Who doesn’t like a sandwich? Ike’s is preparing to spread across the Valley with its large selection of the college students’ favorite food. Any meat, any topping, any combo, Ike’s has it. Try their veggie options or get dirty with its Menage a Trois Halal chicken sandwich.

7635 W. Bell Road, Suite 2020A, Peoria, 602.834.6521,

ikessandwich.com

POLYTECH

The Coffee Shop at Agritopia

This small coffee shop tucked inside Agritopia is the perfect study spot for every college student. With loaded sandwiches, famous cupcakes, and fun coffee drinks, the peaceful nature of this weekend hot spot is perfect for concentrating on that final paper.

3000 E. Ray Road, Gilbert, 480.279.3144, thecoffeeshopaz.com

Sam and Luca Rustic Kitchen

Try out new Italian flavors with Sam and Luca’s wide range of dish choices. Perfect for girls night or a first date, Sam and Luca Rustic Kitchen offers happy hour and takeout Tuesday discounts.

1959 S. Power Road, Mesa, 480.659.6716, samandlucaaz.com

Cayomango

This is Mesa’s newest Mexican seafood spot and music venue. Creative cocktails and shot concoctions, live weekly bands, and its signature tomahawk steak… this place is perfect for a weekend night out.

61 E. University Drive, Mesa, 480.687.2056

Handlebar Diner

The perfect place to complement your Instagram feed, this 1940s-style diner is the essence of American cuisine. A twist on old classics, garlic parmesan truffle fries and the Frisco Kid melt are just what every struggling student wants and needs.

5149 S. Inspiration Parkway, Mesa, 480.389.9911, handlebardiner.com CT