Donation to Mesa Community College

TruWest Credit Union has had a long partnership with Mesa Community College (MCC) supporting students through scholarship and donating goods to the Mesa Market. TruWest partnered with MCC to refurbish the Mesa Market in early 2020. Since then, the Tempe-based Credit Union has continued to support and donate food and pantry items. Last week, through the donations of TruWest employees, several boxes of food, hygiene items, and cleaning supplies were given to MCC’s Mesa Market.

“Our mission is to see students succeed in all aspects of life and in order to do so we need to provide them with the proper resources,” said Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer of TruWest Credit Union Gary Bernard. “We are so grateful for the opportunity we get to play in assisting these students to receive the help they need in order to achieve a higher education.”

The Mesa Market provides free food and hygiene products for Mesa Community College students. Any MCC student can visit Student Life and Leadership anytime the office is open to shop. Students can receive up to 10 free food items and 5 free hygiene items per week.

TruWest Credit Union operates as a cooperative providing its members with a lifetime of quality financial services and a culture of caring for its members, employees and communities. TruWest® Credit Union has eight branches in Phoenix.