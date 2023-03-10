11 Waffle Day eateries

International Waffle Day is celebrated on Saturday, March 25. First baked in Sweden, waffles are now served worldwide. Here are 11 places across the Valley to get waffles during the day.

11. Hearth ‘61

The vegetarian-friendly Hearth ’61 is the place to go for a classic waffle dish. The crispy, thick Belgian waffles come with fresh berries, sweet cream and powdered sugar. Keep the sweetness going with a gluten-free breakfast smoothie blending orange juice, banana, honey, yogurt, strawberries and pea protein.

Hearth ’61, 5445 E. Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale, mountainshawdows.com/dining/hearth

10. ZuZu

ZuZu dishes up a daily brunch menu, including its fried chicken and waffles. Mary’s half chicken, pork belly, hot honey, sweet corn, pickled chiles and scallion rest atop a fluffy waffle. Wash it down with a purple people eater made with botanist gin, blueberry lavender syrup, lime juice and prosecco float.

ZuZu, 6850 E. Main Street, Scottsdale, hotelvalleyho.com/zuzu

9. Thirsty Lion Gastropub

Trying to figure out where to go on Saturday morning to celebrate International Waffle Day? Look no further than Thirsty Lion Gastropub. It serves up spicy fried chicken and waffles. Marinated in jalapeno buttermilk batter, crispy fried chicken tops a Belgian waffle with maple pepper bacon and maple syrup.

Thirsty Lion Gastropub, various locations across the Valley, thirstyliongastropub.com

8. Wicked Brews, Bites & Spirits

Listed on its weekend brunch menu, Wicked Brews, Bites & Spirits offers a chicken n’ waffle tower between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The mix of flavors dish includes fresh, hot waffles served with crispy chicken bites and eggs topped with bacon bites and drizzled with syrup. Don’t forget about the potato medley on the side. Pairs nicely with a dirty mary or bottomless mimosas.

Wicked Brews, Bites & Spirits, 4921 E. Ray Road, Suite 103, Phoenix, wicked-bbs.com

7. Queen Creek Olive Mill

Queen Creek Olive Mill’s del Piero Kitchen shakes things up with a vanilla bean olive oil waffle served with maple syrup and whipped butter. Patrons can purchase the vanilla bean-infused olive oil at the Mill along with a variety of others to transform a homemade batch of waffles. An additional menu option is its chicken and waffles made with crispy chicken breast and smokey Calabrian chile whipped butter.

Queen Creek Olive Mill, 25062 S. Meridian Road, Queen Creek, queencreekolivemill.com

6. Pedal Haus Brewery

Start the festivities with a hearty weekend brunch at Pedal Haus Brewery in Downtown Phoenix. Between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., guests can dine on Pedal Haus Brewery’s take of fried chicken and Belgian waffles topped with warm berries, maple butter and truffle hot honey. Don’t forget to peruse the variety of beers and brunch cocktails on the menu to pair with the savory dish.

Pedal Haus Brewery-Downtown Phoenix, 214 E. Roosevelt Street, Phoenix, pedalhausbrewery.com

5. Over Easy

Over Easy offers a different take on a typical waffle dish in its Golden Waffle Dogs. As seen on Food Network’s “The Best Thing I Ever Ate,” hearty sausage links are dipped in vanilla waffle batter and fried until golden brown. Served on a stick makes them easy and fun to dunk in syrup. Over Easy also prepares chicken and waffle served with a blend of hot sauce and real maple syrup. Old-fashioned malted waffles also grace the menu for customers wanting a classic.

Over Easy, various location across the Valley, eatovereasy.com

4. Daily Dose

Daily Dose prescribes a variety of waffle creations. Putting a twist on a classic, Daily Dose offers peanut butter and jelly waffles topped with banana, peanut butter and house-made berry compote. Another vegetarian-friendly waffle is the strawberries and creme waffle, a Belgian waffle topped with fresh strawberries, vanilla creme anglaise and whipped cream. For diners looking for a savory dish, go for the chicken and waffles created with bacon-crusted chicken, waffles, harissa aioli and two eggs prepared the customer’s way.

Daily Dose, 4020 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 101, Scottsdale; 96 S. Rockford Drive, Suite 105, Tempe, dailydosegrill.com

3. Hash Kitchen

Hash Kitchen has sweet or savory brunch fare. Celebrate the holiday with Hash Kitchen’s herb fried chicken and waffle, which includes herb-fried chicken, fried leeks and a warm pour of maple reduction. Have a sweet tooth? Try the fresh berries waffle topped with freshly made whipped cream. In the mood for a classic? Traditional waffles with whipped butter, powdered sugar and warm maple reduction are also available. Make these creations gluten free for an additional 99 cents.

Hash Kitchen, various locations across the Valley, hashkitchen.com

2. Morning Squeeze

This groovy breakfast and lunch spot offers Belgian waffles for $10 that deliciously pair with butter and maple syrup. They can also be decked out with add-ons like strawberries, bananas or chocolate chips ($2 each) or mixed berries and jam ($3). For those more interested in brunch, Morning Squeeze has chicken and waffles that include half a Belgian waffle topped with fried chicken, sausage gravy and maple syrup.

Morning Squeeze, 4233 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale; 690 S. Mill Avenue, Suite 110, Tempe; 1 N. First Street, Phoenix, morningsqueeze.com

1. Lo-Lo’s Chicken and Waffles

Lo-Lo’s is the master at chicken and waffles. From the Baby Ray, featuring three pieces of chicken smothered with gravy and onions with two waffles, to Nay-Nays with two waffles, two eggs and a bowl of grits, the choices are endless. Don’t forget about the trademark Lo-Lo’s, which includes three pieces of chicken prepared Southern style with two waffles. Other options include chicken breast, legs and a combination of multiple parts all with one or two waffles.

Lo-Lo’s Chicken and Waffles, various locations across the Valley, loloschickenandwaffles.com