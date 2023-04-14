11 Things on a Pre-Graduation Bucket List

By Annika Tomlin

College is a time for experimenting and figuring out who you are and want to be. It is also a time to let loose and have fun before having a serious job and responsibilities. Here are 11 things to kick off a pre-graduation bucket list.

11. Volunteer

Volunteer. Volunteer. Volunteer. It not only looks good on a resume, but it also simply lets you actively help your community. You can make new friends, do something creative or something challenging that expands your skills. That volunteer position could even be the light bulb going off that you need to change your career path to suit that niche of work. The options are endless, from festivals to pet stores and even community gardens. Take the time to look at the college’s volunteer opportunities.

10. Crash a party

Whether you live on or off campus, college parties happen regularly. Feel free to live on the adventurous side and just walk in. If it looks like you clearly do not fit in with the specific crowd, simply walk back out. You never know who you will meet at a college party from your next best friend to a significant other. That being said, do not disrespect the person who is hosting the party. It should be clear whether you are welcome. If you must question it, leave.

9. Day drink (responsibly)

If you are of legal drinking age, try spending a day without classes or the weekend day drinking. It is a different vibe from drinking at a bar on Saturday night with a mix of different people depending on the venue you go to. Try going out for a morning sporting event or dressing up and going to a nice brunch with bottomless mimosas or Bloody Marys. Regardless of your drink of choice or venue, always make sure you have a responsible way to get there and get home.

8. Slob day

Unless you have a presentation in class, or it is specifically mentioned in the syllabus that you need to dress a certain way (i.e., closed-toed shoes for science class) you can dress however you want. Take one day and just go in pajamas or what you wear when lounging and doing homework. Enjoy the freedom of having the option to dress unregulated and unprofessional yet still go to class and learn.

7. All-nighter

As a college student, you are likely to do at least one all-nighter, normally cramming for an exam. What if you did an all-nighter watching all the Harry Potter movies? Or bar hopping with friends until the sun rises? There are less stressful reasons for staying up all night. Find something that piques your interest and go for it.

6. Road trip

When was the last time you left your college town for a reason other than a night out drinking? Arizona has a list of places that are within an hour or two that are a vastly different experience than the city your college is located in. Plan a whole day or even a weekend to explore a new place in the state. With the warmer temperatures, traveling up north is less hectic and no longer requires snow tires. But don’t forget about going south as well. Tucson, Bisbee and various other southern cities offer a slew of activities to fill out a day or weekend.

5. Go for it

While in college it is typical for people to meet someone they would like to have a romantic relationship with, but don’t always go for it. Here is someone telling you to go for it. Go for it. The worst that can happen is they say no. You’ll hear “no” during your life from potential partners, job interviews and just family. But getting a no is far nicer to hear than wondering “what if?” You don’t know until you know for sure.

4. Student discounts

Your college ID is a gateway to a plethora of discounts waiting for you. Use them while you still look like the photo on the card. Movie theaters, museums, clothing stores and restaurants, there are so many options out there. Take a minute to look to see what is available near you and exploit it as much as you can while you can. Paying full price sucks.

3. Skip class

Do not skip a test day or a review session. But if you feel like you are ahead on the learning objectives or don’t feel like getting out of bed that day, skip class. Make sure you have a proper reason to tell your professor if they end up emailing you asking why you weren’t in class that day. If you are worried that you will miss something important, check in with a classmate or teacher’s assistant, or follow up with your professor the next class day about what you missed.

2. Themed party

You have probably seen on social media a color-themed party or a Shrek party where everyone dresses up as the characters from the various films. Have a fun weekend with friends and plan a themed party. Take ideas such as a colored party, where each person picks a color and brings coordinating food and drinks, or find something new. Have a party where everyone dresses up as their favorite movie character and concocts a drink or food item inspired by that character.

1. Decorate grad cap

Even if you are years away from graduating, start looking at other people’s grad caps and seeing what you do and do not like about certain caps. Too much glitter? Not enough creativity? Just a plain cap with a tassel? Add something to your cap that represents you and is also identifiable to your family and friends as they look above from the stands at your graduation. CT