11 things happening in 2023

By Annika Tomlin

11. Supermoons

There are supposed to be four supermoons in 2023, including a blue moon. Supermoons are either a full moon or new moon that nearly coincides with perigee, which is the closest that the Moon comes to the Earth in its elliptic orbit. The closer the moon, the bigger it looks. Take a look outside on Monday, July 3; Tuesday, August 1; Thursday, August 31 (blue moon); and Friday, September 29.

10. 50th Anniversary of Sydney Opera House

Located on the foreshore of Sydney Harbor in Australia, Sydney Opera House celebrate the company’s founding on Friday, October 20. Known as a world-famous icon of architecture, this multi-venue performing arts center will celebrate all year long with 50th anniversary-specific celebrations.

9. M3F

An event for everyone, M3F is coming back to the Valley on Friday, March 3, and Saturday, March 4. Walk among the art attractions, dine out and jam to an assortment of performers including Maggie Rogers, Purple Disco Machine, the Jungle Giants and Slug Bug. All proceeds from this event go to charity.

8. Coronation of King Charles III

Following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III began his reign. His formal coronation along with the coronation of Camila as queen consort of the United Kingdom will take place on Saturday, May 6, in Westminster Abbey. This will be the first coronation of a consort since King Charles’ grandmother Queen Elizabeth, later known as Queen Mother.

7. “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

Indy is back! Harrison Ford adorns his signature fedora and whip in the newest installment of the “Indiana Jones” film series. The last film in the series, “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” came out in 2008. The “Dial of Destiny” takes place in 1969 against the backdrop of the Space Race. John Rhys-Davies returns as Jones’ old friend Sallah who helped find the Ark of the Covenant and the Holy Grail. Newcomers include Phoebe Waller-Bridge playing Helena, Jones’ goddaughter; Mads Mikkelsen as Jürgen Voller; Antonia Banderas as Renaldo; and Boyd Holbrook as Klaber. The movie comes to theaters Friday, June 30.

6. Warner Bros. 100th Anniversary

Starting its anniversary off early, Warner Bros. plans on celebrating 100 years in the business for 12 months with special programming, exclusive products, home entertainment releases, and a variety of live events for fans to attend. Founded on April 4, 1923, Warner Bros. has amassed an assortment of entertainment ventures including film studios such as Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema and DC Studios. Check out the anniversary website for a full rundown of the celebration specials and events at wb100.com.

5. 30th anniversary of “Jurassic Park”

The movie that made millions see dinosaurs on the big screen for the first time is celebrating its 30-year anniversary. Released on June 9, 1993, “Jurassic Park” was the first film in the franchise adapted from the book of the same name by Michael Crichton that follows the adventures of a wealthy businessman who opens a wildlife park with once-extinct dinosaurs. Spawning five sequels including last year’s release of “Jurassic World Dominion,” featuring the original film’s trio of leads, Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, the last film covers the fallout of its predecessor and what life on Earth turns into with dinosaurs roaming freely once again.

4. Disney 100 Years of Wonder

Also celebrating a century in business, The Walt Disney Company will transform Disneyland into Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration highlighting the past, present and future of the brand. An all-new Mickey’s Toontown will be coming to the park along with new nighttime entertainment and exclusive Disney100 merchandise. Keep up to date with events and attractions on the website disney.com/disney100.

3. FIFA Women’s World Cup

Following Team USA’s win in 2019, the national women’s team heads to Australia and New Zealand for the 2023 FIFI Women’s World Cup held between Monday, July 10, to Sunday, August 20. Team USA’s first game will be against first time World Cup contenders Vietnam on Saturday, July 22, playing in Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand.

2. “The Little Mermaid”

Initially announced in December 2017, the live-action version of “The Little Mermaid” will hit theaters Friday, May 26. This rendition of the classic film features Halle Bailey as Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King as Eric, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder and Awkwafina as a female version of Scuttle. Similar to the other live-action installments of Disney classics, new music will be added to the film from Alan Menken, the original composer for the animated film, along with Lin-Manuel Miranda, who also produced the film.

1. Super Bowl LVII

The Super Bowl returns to the Valley of the Sun on Sunday, February 12, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. A plethora of Super Bowl-related events will be held across the Valley leading up to the big game featuring Rihanna as the halftime performer. Tune into the February edition of The Entertainer!, which will feature a Super Bowl Guide to help everyone navigate all the happenings.