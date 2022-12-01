11 Local places to shop for the Holidays

By Annika Tomlin

11. Olivespa

The local mother-daughter Olivespa products are made from natural ingredients and are nontoxic, hypoallergenic and biodegradable. Choose from an assortment of seasonal olive oil soaps including pumpkin spice, peppermint hot cocoa and mulled wine. All soaps are blended with essential oils for skin purification, cleansing and nourishment resulting in clean, fresh, glowing skin. Also available is the Dashing Through the Snow limited edition candle made with aromas of pine and juniper. Don’t forget the peppermint hot cocoa olive oil lip balm to help keep lips protected in the dry Arizona climate.

Olivespa in the Queen Creek Olive Mill, 25062 S. Meridian Road, Queen Creek; 7122 E. Greenway Parkway, Suite 120, Scottsdale, olivespa.com

10. Carefree Spirits Distillery

Have alcohol drinkers on your shopping list? Look no further than Carefree Spirits Distillery, which offers family-made, handcrafted premium vodkas and bourbons. Carefree Bourbon comes in 90 proof and barrel proof varieties with a delightful aroma of caramel, vanilla, dried fruit and cream. Chakra vodka are all for the senses with a flavored bottle for each chakra point.

Carefree Spirits Distillery, 6201 E. Cave Creek Road, Suite C, Cave Creek, carefree-spirits.com

9. Arya Tara

With an array of scents, Arya Tara strives to help its customers transform their space into a place where they feel good. Launched in January 2021, the company’s clean-burning candles are hand poured in small batches in Tucson. Try the holiday collection featuring four scents, including bubbly and raspberry, crystalline pear, jolly pomander and tree of gatherings. Wax melts are also available in an assortment of scents that come with 12 to a box.

Arya Tara, aryataracandles.com

8. The Witch Kit

The Witch Kit helps customers find moments of white space and peace. Turn every moment of the day into a ceremony with The Basic Witch Kit. Light a candle, set an intention, use the sage and palo santo to cleanse your space. Take your crystal with you and settle into your daily ritual. Kits come with each ritual item along with a guide and a link to check out further guidance on the website.

The Witch Kit, thewitchkit.com

7. Earth Based Body

Earth Based Body’s products come straight from the Sonoran Desert. The company celebrates the resilience of desert dwellers and serves those who want to ease into an eco-chi lifestyle with radiant skin. The company offers a variety of body creams, lip balms, hand creams and gift sets with a combination of items. These vegan and cruelty-free products come in eco-friendly packaging with original watercolor artwork.

Earth Based Body, earthbasedbody.com

6. Iconic Arizona

During a tour around Arizona, Nick Carmichael visited memorable locations in search of iconic hats. He filled the hole in the market with Iconic Arizona, which designs and manufactures hats and other apparel displaying Arizona’s beauty. Products also include patches, stickers, beach towels, socks and cornhole boards.

Iconic Arizona, 3473 E. Bartlett Drive, Gilbert, iconicarizona.com

5. Elite Fine Jewelers

This family-owned and -operated jewelry and gold store boasts affordable pieces from engagement rings to special occasion jewelry. Browse stud earrings and tennis bracelets to watch brands, including Breitling and Rolex.

Elite Fine Jewelers, 809 N. Scottsdale Road, Tempe, elitefinejewelers.com

4. Picnic Point

Founded in January 2021 by a husband-and-wife team who loves food, decorating and hanging out, Picnic Point creates a safe space for people to connect and gather in style. Patrons can build their own picnic or choose from a variety of packages based on the size of the party and theme. Locations are spread out across the Valley or schedule one in your own backyard.

Picnic Point, picnicpointaz.com

3. Silver Rose Bakery

This bakery is a one-stop shop for everything sweet, no matter what is being celebrated. Silver Rose Bakery offers online ordering and delivery for custom cakes, dessert tables, edible gifts and promotional gifts as well.

Silver Rose Bakery, silverrosebakery.com

2. Manor

Manor is a Phoenix-based retailer focused on specialty footwear and premium goods for the whole family. Linking youth and classic culture, this cross-generational brick-and-mortar store offers shoes, pants, duffle bags, shirts and snapback hats.

Manor, 100 E. Camelback Road, Suite 102, Phoenix, manorphx.com

1. Apeman Strong

Founded in 2014, Apeman was created to give fitness buffs a voice for their physical and mental strength and health. They screenprint their own shirts, and each purchase comes with an inspiring message. Every month, their Finding Strong Foundation sells a shirt for charity. December’s charity is Winged Hope, a local nonprofit that focuses on child abuse and domestic violence awareness. For every Santa tee purchased, $5 will be donated to Winged Hope at the end of the month.

Apeman Strong, apemanstrong.com

BONUS SHOPS!

Who can doesn’t love more options to choose from when shopping? Here are a few more shops to peruse this holiday season.

The Thumb

The Thumb is a beloved Scottsdale landmark that is best known for its award-winning barbeque, bakery, car wash and service, beautiful artisan gift market, and for being featured in “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.” Folks come to The Thumb from all over Arizona to fill up on gas, get their car washed, and while they wait, they relax and enjoy a delicious meal, gourmet coffee and even do some shopping in the high-end gift shop boutique.

9393 E. Bell Road, Scottsdale, thethumb.com

Lobe Love

Lobe Love was created with the thought that wearing statement earrings is like putting on a superhero cape. Each pair of statement earrings represents the messages the owner shares with her three daughters: live fearlessly, love yourself unconditionally and dare to leave your mark on the world. In addition to earrings, the company offers statement headbands and clutches as well.

Lobe Love, lobelove.com

Drink Me! Tea Room

Drink Me! Tea Room, a plant-based and gluten-free tea room in Tempe has a variety of unique gifts. Along with gift cards for a tea time experience, Drink Me! Tea Room has teapots and cups, tea subscriptions, tea towels, handcrafted candles, apparel and more.

Drink Me! Tea Room, 1730 E Warner Road #5, Tempe, drinkmetearoom.com