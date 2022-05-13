11 local joints for National Hamburger month

By Annika Tomlin

May is National Burger Month, and we’re here to celebrate indie chains throughout the Valley that deserve a visit — or two.

11. Tru Burger Co.

As a family-owned and -operated gourmet burger restaurant, Tru Burger Co. serves healthy options, including 100% antibiotic and hormone-free black Angus beef, bison, grass-fed, Impossible, veggie, turkey, salmon and ahi tuna patties. Divert from the usual and try the Tokyo burger ($13.95), prepared with panko-breaded ahi tuna patty with lemon zest and mayo; topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion; served on a brioche bun; and brushed with miso ginger aioli.

39504 N. Daisy Mountain Drive, Anthem; 2535 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix, geeconcepts.com, $9.95-$13.95

10. The Attic Ale House

The Attic Ale House naturally pairs a pint with a juicy burger. Sink your teeth into the Ivan burger ($15.75), which boasts a half-pound char-grilled burger, a choice of cheese, local spring greens, tomato, red onion and chipotle mayo on a toasted pretzel bun. The biscuit burger challenge ($99) is 11 half-pound char-grilled beef patties topped with 11 slices of cheese, 11 fried eggs, 22 pieces of bacon, red onion, tomato and mixed greens and finished with chipotle mayo on a toasted pretzel bun. Don’t forget the five and a half servings of fries. Anyone who finishes that gluttonous meal isn’t charged, and they get a $25 gift card.

4247 E. Indian School Road, Suite 102, Phoenix, theatticalehouseaz.com, $15.75-$99

9. Ingo’s Tasty Food

Serving love in every dish, Ingo’s says its top dishes are the farmer’s daughter burger ($9.75) with domestic grass-fed beef, dijonnaise, baby Swiss and sauerkraut, along with the Paris Texas burger ($10) with domestic grass-fed beef, bacon, hickory barbecue sauce, Wisconsin cheddar, lettuce and dill pickle.

4502 N. 40th Street, Phoenix; 101 E. Washington Street, Suite A, Phoenix, ingostastyfood.com, $9.50-$10

8. Matty G’s Steakhouse

The baseball-themed Matty G’s has 30 types of burgers. Get a kick out of the GOOOAAALLL!!! Burger, $12, made with two steakburger patties, homemade guacamole, sliced onion and Swiss cheese. Or post an Instagram-worthy photo finish burger ($12), made with two steakburger patties, Swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, grilled onions, Matty G’s fry sauce, lettuce and tomato.

6025 N. 16th Street, Phoenix; 1958 E. Brown Road, Mesa, matty-gs.com, $11-$14

7. The Original Hamburger Works

Guests generally head to The Original Hamburger Works when they’re hungry and hankering for a mesquite-broiled burger cooked over an open flame. Keep it simple with the big one ($7.99), which it deems “the best 1/3-pound burger anywhere,” or mix it up with the border burger ($9.59), a spicy burger made with jalapeno cheese and a grilled green chili on top.

2801 N. 15th Avenue, Phoenix, greatburgeraz.com, $6.99-$13.79

6. BurgerFi

Located within walking distance from the ASU’s Tempe campus, BurgerFi has entrees that pack a punch. Go for the classic BurgerFi Burger ($8.17), made with a single or double natural Angus beef, lettuce, tomato and BurgerFi sauce. Wanting to expand the taste buds? Give the SWAG (spicy wagyu) burger ($11.97) a try, made with double wagyu and brisket blend patties, charred jalapenos, candied ghost pepper bacon, sweet tomato relish, pepper jack cheese and hot steak sauce.

927 E. University Drive, Tempe; 1939 S. Val Vista Drive, Suite 105, Mesa, burgerfi.com

5. Hopdoddy

Hop on over to Hopdoddy. Feast on the recently returned truffle mac burger ($12.50), created with house-made truffle mac and cheese heaped on top of a certified Piedmontese beef patty with caramelized onions, truffle aioli, arugula and tomato. For something on the healthier side, try El Bandito veggie ($11.95), featuring a black bean and corn patty topped with goat cheese, guacamole, arugula, tomato, onion, chipotle aioli and basil pesto sauces on the whole wheat bun.

2033 E. Camelback Road, Suite A13, Phoenix; 11055 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, hopdoddy.com, $8.25-$15.25

4. The Chuck Box

Serving award-winning burgers since 1972, The Chuck Box cooks over an open mesquite fire using fresh ingredients, according to the eatery. Try the restaurant’s “pride and joy,” the big one ($6.39), with 1/3-pound patty, or have it topped with bacon and spicy guacamole for $8.34. This is a cash-only location.

202 E. University Drive, Tempe, thechuckbox.com, $5.16-$10.65

3. Miracle Mile Deli

Celebrating National Burger Month, Miracle Mile Deli is offering an $11 special featuring a different burger meal each week of the month. The selections are uptown burger (May 2 to May 7), Ellis Island burger (May 9 to May 14), jack and patty melt (May 16 to May 21) and Broadway burger (May 23 to May 28).

4433 N. 16th Street, Phoenix, miraclemiledeli.com

2. Rehab Burger Therapy

Therapy will be needed after this visit. These burgers are delicious. Declare your independence with a Rehab Philly cheeseburger ($19.50), grilled to order with provolone, shaved ribeye sauteed with peppers and onions, topped with Cheez Whiz, and served on a choice of bun. Rehab too large? Try the Relapse for $17.50 with a choice of side and a pickle spear. Want a clever flavor combination? Look no further than the Rehab/Relapse PBJ and bacon burger ($14.40/$16.50) made with peanut butter, grape jelly, bacon and sriracha sauce.

7210 E. Second Street, Scottsdale, rehabburgertherapy.com, $9.75-$19.50

1. Stoop Kid

Don’t let the small menu set you off. Each burger is a star of the show. Go for the namesake Stoop Burger ($8.50-$10), a double beef burger made with Tillamook cheddar, caramelized onion, dill pickle and Dijonnaise on a brioche bun. Bring on the heat with the burner ($10.50-$12), a double beef burger with gruyere, candied jalapeno, grilled onion and spicy sauce on a sesame bun. Tip: Don’t forget the freshly made chips with a satisfying crunch!

901 N. First Street, Phoenix, getstoopkid.com, $6.50-$12 CT