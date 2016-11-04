Your New Best Friend Might Be One “Klique” Away: How one app is revolutionizing the social sphere

You’ve got a fun group of friends with a quirky passion for old-school board games. Wouldn’t it be fun to meet up with other “gamers” who also like to kill 6 hours playing Monopoly?

Klique is the first app dedicated solely to the social group experience. It’s an app for groups of friends looking to build on their group. A clique willing to open up the inner circle, if you will. And it might just completely flip the script when it comes to the way college students think about their social lives.

Founded by Matt Crown, a Rollins College grad, Klique was created after conducting a series of focus groups at Florida universities. He wondered what apps students were using to meet people, so he he targeted Greek organizations to find out.

Turns out Tinder and Bumble are predictably go-to’s, but there are two sides of the coin.

“They’ve used these apps just because they’re popular, but even so, they do have a lot of negatives,” he says. The safety aspect was the top of the list, since these apps are conducive for one-on-one meetings with the inherent risk of meeting strangers.

The feedback he got from those focus groups inspired him to develop an app that allows groups of friends to meet other groups of friends in their area, and Klique was born. The new app launched in September. Now, college students are swiping away in search of new friendships on college campuses across the country.

Power in Numbers

“With Klique, one of the biggest things is safety in numbers,” says Crown. “That’s something we really want to touch on, but we also want to touch on this whole new way to go meet other groups of cool people around you.”

He also noticed that people are more comfortable and convivial when they’re among close friends, allowing Klique meetings to feel organic and less pressured.

“You feel comfortable with your clique by your side and there’s no more awkward, creepy one-on-one meetings,” Crown elaborates.

Not unlike Tinder, the Klique app requires users to sign in through Facebook. The app plucks the age, name and picture from users’ profiles.

“That’s for two reasons,” Crown explains. “First, Facebook is considered the gold standard for authenticity … we’re just trying to avoid the whole Catfish thing. The second thing is to just make it a lot easier for the user.”

However, unlike Tinder and Bumble, where you simply sign in and start swiping, Klique requires users to also invite friends who are then required to accept the invitation before creating a group on the Klique app. Groups can change the type of people they want to see based on gender and age and each group can choose to create a group bio as well as individual bios for each person in the group. So even if you’re the only diehard Kanye fan in a group full of Drake devotees, you can still let people know what you’re all about.

When two groups of friends mutually “like” each other, the app automatically creates a group chat where the groups can get acquainted and make plans to meet up.

Crown says they are currently targeting the college demographic, but hope to expand to post-grads next.

“There’s been a huge interest for people that have already graduated because after you graduate, you’re working non-stop, it’s very hard to have that time and meet new people.”

Crown says that even though its an app, Klique encourages face-to-face interaction.

“You’re with your friends when you match and go meet up,” says Crown. “Even if your groups don’t hit it off and you don’t get along, at least you’re still with your core group of friends, so the night’s not wasted.”

Users can also swipe for a cause. Klique recently partnered with It’s On Us, a national organization that helps prevent sexual assault on college campuses.

“It’s a perfect fit because they’re in over 500 colleges and they’re always doing a bunch of really cool events,” he says. “The nature of Klique is safety in numbers, so we’re kind of a vehicle for their message.”

Crown says the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive so far. The team has received multiple emails from people who have met lifelong friends.

The future is now

Next up, Crown plans to create something called Klique Spot, a feature that is reminiscent of Tinder and Yelp, with a new twist.

“These other apps leave it up to the users to decide where to go and meet up,” Crown explains. “We want to take it a step further and continue where these other apps leave off and recommend places for these groups to go, and by going there, the users can get a free drink or a free appetizer. These are spaces that are vetted by us and that are cool and trendy, where people would want to go.”

When it comes to designing and planning, Crown says an app idea is only as good as its code and development team.

“I hear stories and I have friends that call me all the time saying that they had an idea and took a leap of faith in the app world and after months of development, the code was bad,” he says. “This happens over and over again.”

Crown acknowledges that this is just the beginning.

“I’ve always loved technology and had a passion for it,” he says. “I’m so interested in the app world because it’s growing at a crazy pace and it really is the future.”