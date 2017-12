Wasted Ink Zine Distro has been keeping the zine scene alive in Phoenix for the past three years. To celebrate, the organization hosted a queer and feminist zine launch with a plethora of zines, treats, poetry, art and community. Attendees were treated to poetry readings, live music, vegan sweets and tons of zines available for purchase and perusing. All photos by Michelle Sasonov.

