What’s New at ASU

As another summer comes to a close, another new school year begins. While the weather may not be cooling down quite yet, August marks a change for many young adults making the shift from high school to college. But whether you’re returning to ASU for another semester, or embarking on a new journey, there are plenty of exciting new additions and modifications to the ASU campus that mark the arrival of the fall 2017 semester.

The Fulton Schools Residential Community at Tooker House

This August, ASU revealed a new undergraduate community, the Fulton Schools Residential Community at Tooker House. The new co-ed residential hall, designed specifically for engineering students, consists of seven floors that serve 1,600 students in ASU’s Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering. Especially exciting is that students living in Tooker House no longer have to leave home to study, as the new facility aims to blend home and school life by including 3D printers, laser cutters and other essential tools for its students in two collaborative classrooms. And not only will the facility include a massive dining hall, but its Bluetooth-enabled laundry rooms will notify students when their clothes are finished.

Student Pavilion

ASU is also launching the brand new three-story Student Pavilion on its Tempe campus. Comedy, music and speakers are just a few types of productions the university will host at the 1,200-seat first-floor venue. The facility’s other two floors will include space for tutoring, as well as student government and other student organizations. And if the new space for events and classrooms wasn’t enough to excite, ASU is going green with this new location, aiming for it to be a “net zero energy building” equipped with a high-efficiency HVAC system, solar power and many other green initiatives.

Palm Walk

Last year, ASU unveiled plans to upgrade Palm Walk for the walkway’s 100-year anniversary. Reportedly planted in 1916, ASU has replaced more than 100 of the Mexican fan palms with date palms. According to the university, date palms provide more shade to passersby, and, as the name implies, they also provide dates, which the campus plans to cultivate and sell for consumption.

Orange Mall

Also on ASU’s Tempe campus, Orange Mall has been upgraded to be finished alongside the Student Pavilion. Besides extended walkways and new bicycle space, indoor areas have been expanded to include outdoor space. Students now have more recreation space, which includes new benches, electrical charging outlets and other amenities. Students may note that the asphalt and lack of shade in Orange Mall traps heat in the area, but ASU aims to reduce that issue with the introduction of new bioswales, which filter storm water runoff and other drainage for new date palms in the Palm Court.

Interactive robots

ASU is bringing the future to W.P. Carey MBA students. The campus’ Professional Flex MBA program has introduced three interactive robots to classrooms. By allowing absent students to remotely participate in class via a fully interactive screen with panning and rotating abilities, these students can make sure they don’t miss out on essential classroom lectures. While this is a huge advantage for students, usage of the virtual learning assistants is limited to make sure students who absolutely need them are allowed access.