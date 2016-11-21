Vintage Vibes: Alternative Black Friday comes to downtown Phoenix

Black Friday is typically marked by large corporations’ quest for profit, consumerism and rampant crowds.

On November 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., CityScape in downtown Phoenix aims to provide the antithesis: the 4th annual Alternative Black Friday Vintage Market.

The event, which will host nearly 30 local vendors purveying vintage and upcycled jewelry, decor, furniture and apparel, aims to offer a relaxed, positive environment, as opposed to corporate materialism and chaos.

As the only mixed-use development project in the Valley, CityScape serves as a microcosm of Phoenix. It consists of two city blocks occupied by an array of different businesses that work together to provide a one-stop community center. The space includes apartments, a hotel, an office tower, restaurants, a salon, shops, two gyms, a bowling alley and a comedy venue.

Sara Anderson, CityScape marketing director, describes it as a hub “to accommodate an active, urban downtown lifestyle.”

“If you take a look at the downtown Phoenix culture as a whole, it really speaks to the diversity of the people that are living here,” she elaborates. “We have the range of incomes, education levels and age … we have this kind of melting pot of everything converging into one place.”

Organizers say The Alternative Black Friday Vintage Market encourages sustainability and supports locally owned and operated businesses.

“We just want to make sure you’re supporting a great cause, you’re getting well-made items either for yourself or for gifts, but you’re also sparking a local economy,” she says.

Ditch the hype, help the local economy

To add to the relaxing vibe, shoppers can enjoy live acoustic music and sip mimosas while they shop. CitySkate, the venue’s holiday ice-skating rink, will also open for the season that day. Anderson says it will inspire a communal “feel-good moment” to combat the hype and stress of the typical Black Friday experience that promises to, “settle you down instead of rile you up.”

The market also lends a great opportunity to get out and explore downtown Phoenix, an experience that can easily turn into an all-day affair.

“You can come in the morning and have breakfast at The Breakfast Club, go shopping, go skating, work up an appetite for lunch and then go to Copper Blues and find a comedy show that you like that evening,” Anderson explains. “You can fall into an entire day’s worth of activities just by being in close proximity to all these options.”

The event will serve as somewhat of a kickoff — the first of a slew of festivities including a showcase of local performing arts groups such as the Herberger Theater and the Arizona Opera.

“Hopefully this whole mentality turns into a community-building scenario,” she says. “We’re all in this together … we want to help our local economy; we want to understand what’s going on in the arts scene and all push forward together, so this is just a step in the right direction.”

CityScape will also be partnering with Artlink to decorate the ice rink’s “chiller box” — a box on the south side of the rink that keeps the ice cold — with a selection of artist’s interpretations of what holidays in an urban setting would look like.

“Art and community are such a big part of this project and downtown Phoenix as a whole,” Anderson says. “There’s so much rich art, history, community, vitality and diversity happening downtown.”

Anderson lives and works downtown and says she is constantly impressed by the community pride and spirit the area possesses. Her goal is to put on a premier event as diverse as the city itself.

CityScape is partnering with Valley Vintage — an organization that Anderson describes as a comprehensive representation of the vintage community in central Phoenix — to put on the event.

“To me, they’re the voice that’s really speaking toward the alternative Black Friday market, so I’m very excited for them to be a part of it,” she says.

Local vintage vendors including Pearly Mae’s Vintage, Moon Age Jewelry, GROWop Boutique and Practical Art will also participate in the event.

Anderson says the market has evolved from a push for the growing popularity of the vintage and sustainability movement to the idea of a relaxing atmosphere that personifies a good feeling as opposed to a rushed necessity to get something done.

“It’s turned into this truly alternative experience to get you in the mood for what the holiday spirit should bring and that’s connecting with others, having a positive look toward what’s going on and how you’re going to celebrate your family,” she says. “It’s aligning with what the holiday season should be about.”

Alternative Black Friday Vintage Market, CityScape, E. Washington Street, 602.772.3901, November 25, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., free admission.