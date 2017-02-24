Valley Festival Vibes: Get your fest fix right here in Phoenix

VIVA PHX

When: Saturday, March 11, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: Various venues in downtown Phoenix

How Much: $25 for general admission tickets, $45 for fast pass tickets

Who: American Football, Girl Talk, Classixx, Mystikal, Warren G, Joyce Manor, Murs, Yacht, The Maine, The Drums

What sets it apart: Viva Phx is a testament to the longevity of the Phoenix music scene and the versatility of the city that holds it. The fourth installment of Phoenix’s one-night only version of South By Southwest will feature more than 70 national and local musicians rapping, jamming and mixing across 15 Valley venues. This year’s eclectic lineup includes mashup maestro Gregg Gillis aka Girl Talk, hip-hop hall-of-famers Mystikal and Warren G and emo virtuosos American Football and Joyce Manor. Audiences can catch the action at popular venues like Cityscape, Crescent Ballroom, Valley Bar and Last Exit Live. They can also look forward to downtown sidewalks, alleyways and streets coming alive with the sound of music. Chow down on a mobile meal from a slew of local food trucks, sip on a brew in the beer garden or catch a Lucha Libre wrestling match, all while listening to live music.

MCDOWELL MOUNTAIN MUSIC FESTIVAL

When: Friday, March 3 through Sunday, March 5, 2:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Margaret T. Hance Park, 67 W. Culver Street, Phoenix

How Much: $45 per day, $90 for a 3-day pass, $180 for a 1-day VIP pass, $540 for a 3-day VIP pass

Who: Flume, The Shins, Chromeo, Grouplove, DJ Mustard, Gov’t Mule, Lettuce, Emancipator Ensemble, Bob Moses, The Record Company

What sets it apart: For the past 14 years, MMMF has celebrated the warmer months by heating up downtown Phoenix with a mix of killer national acts and local linchpins. The festival is not only committed to consolidating the community and culture of Phoenix, but it’s also dedicated to helping those in need. All proceeds from the three-day event go to local charities such as Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation and UMOM New Day Center. The festival also supports education — with a valid ID, students can get hooked up with a 3-day pass for just $85.

POT OF GOLD

When: Saturday, March 17 and Sunday, March 18, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Where: Rawhide, 5700 W. North Loop Road, Chandler

How Much: $69 per day, $130 for a 2-day pass, $200 for a daily VIP pass, $350 for a 2-day VIP pass

Who: Death Cab For Cutie, Rae Sremmurd, G-Eazy, 311, Fitz & The Tantrums, Flogging Molly, Sublime with Rome, NOFX, Action Bronson, Less Than Jake

What sets it apart: Attendees can get their rap, reggae, rock, punk and indie pop fix all in one place when Pot of Gold returns to Rawhide for its third year. Nostalgia meets nuance when acts like confessional indie rock vets Death Cab share the stage with cutting-edge hip-hop supergroup Rae Sremmurd. Festival-goers can splurge on the VIP treatment which includes a golf cart shuttle to a separate entrance, climate-controlled lounges, private bars, snacks, pit access, viewing platforms and more.