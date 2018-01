On Saturday, January 13, pros, ams and fans congregated at Union Hills Skatepark for Cowtown’s annual Union Hills Classic contest. The girl power was palpable when female pro skaters Lizzie Armanto, Yndiara Asp, Lacey Baker, Allysha Le Bergado, Samarria Brevard, Nora Vasconcellos, and Brighton Zeuner stole the spotlight with a demo, meet and greet and product toss. Check out Cowtown Skateboards for recaps and results. All photos by Michelle Sasonov.

