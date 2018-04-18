Totally Real* Horoscopes May 2018

Aquarius

(January 20-February 18)

Don’t be afraid to cancel plans every now and then, Aquarius, and take time for you and your bae. These moments can be so stressful and affect a relation — What? You’re hopelessly single? Well then, quit your crying and get back to studying.

Pisces

(February 19-March 20)

Take some time and thank your friends for all they do for you. You’ll be surprised how much they appreciate it. Now will it be enough to delete that Venmo charge for the $20 you owe them? Probably not, but you never know!

Aries

(March 21-April 21)

The stars show an increase in creativity for you this month. Whether that’s hiding your sweat on campus in the sweltering heat or figuring out a way to miss a fourth class period to go to Coachella, the possibilities are endless.

Taurus

(April 22-May 20)

As you plot your post-final exams outing to Mill Avenue and all the stress, frustration and studying you will party off, remember the age-old adage: Old habits die hard, but your bank account dies harder.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

In a world where everyone strives for perfection, remember it’s okay to show your close friends how you’re feeling underneath it all… unless you’re a lizard-skinned extraterrestrial, in which case you should show everyone because that sounds awesome.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

The social bug has gotten hold of you and it’s bitten hard… you should probably get that checked before we tell you anything else.

Leo

(July 23-August 22)

The weather’s getting warmer, pool parties are getting more frequent and we know the temptation is high, but we urge you to stay strong and do not wear Crocs to class. Even your imaginary friends will judge you for that one.

Virgo

(August 23- September 22)

If Tony Stark can become an expert in thermonuclear astrophysics in one night in Avengers 2: Age of Ultron, you can pass that multiple choice final exam you didn’t study for.

Libra

(September 23-October 22)

Love is in the air and so is pollen! Don’t forget to take your allergy meds; no one wants to date someone who sneezes all the time.

Scorpio

(October 23-November 21)

This month shows a break in communication for you… now whether that’s a splintered friendship or a cracked iPhone screen, only time will tell.

Sagittarius

(November 22-December 21)

You’re quick to fall into relationships and while a budding romance shows some promise, watch yourself before you get too attached — no one wants to date the Human Centipede.

Capricorn

(December 22-January 19)

While it’s easy to compare your empty summer plans to those of your friends, don’t stress about not yet having an internship — Netflix and the couch are always hiring.