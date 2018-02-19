Totally Real* Horoscopes March 2018

Aquarius

(January 20-February 18)

You’ve been having a rough few weeks, and while there are some areas for you to improve in, don’t be so hard on yourself. A lot of people think you’re cool – even your Finstagram gets a lot of likes.

Pisces

(February 19-March 20)

While the semester is in full swing, you may feel like you’re holding back in your classes, social life or at work. It’s time to seize the day! Foot off the brake! Unless you’re at a cross walk… in that case, please obey the law.

Aries

(March 21-April 21)

The stars say a steamy love affair is in your sights. Whether that means a relationship is soon to blossom or that you will see the new Fifty Shades of Grey movie by yourself, we’re not judging.

Taurus

(April 22-May 20)

Self-improvement is a process but you can’t let fate do all the legwork. Try seeing what ditching a bad habit can do for your outlook. For you, that might mean holding back from getting Taco Bell and crying in your car this weekend.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

Nothing freshens up your mindset like some fresh air. To liven up your lease on life this month, try going for a bike ride, jog or hike… or at least change your iPhone wallpaper to a green forest or something.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

This is the year to master the art of self-love. Don’t like what you see in the mirror? Try looking at yourself the way you look at pizza – let us know if that actually works.

Leo

(July 23-August 22)

There’s nothing wrong with being comfortable, but you might be surprised about the attention and success you can get when you class up your outfits a notch – we’re talking no pajama pants and at least a nice T-shirt.

Virgo

(August 23- September 22)

Applying for summer internships and jobs has you stressed. If you want to rise above your peers, put in some extra time to brighten your resume and CV. Don’t be afraid to do some spring cleaning when it comes to that Twitter feed, too…

Libra

(September 23-October 22)

It’s hard to forgive someone in a relationship once they’ve hurt you, but if you’re really into them, remember this simple mantra: “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, still shame on you because messing with someone’s emotions ain’t cool.”

Scorpio

(October 23-November 21)

If a tree falls in the forest and no one is around, does it make a sound? If your GPA falls after this semester but you get a killer tan over spring break, does it really matter?

Sagittarius

(November 22-December 21)

There’s nothing worse than feeling off balance. Take steps this month to refind your footing in life. Consider signing up for a yoga class… and then dropping it when you realize it’s at 7:30 a.m. on Monday.

Capricorn

(December 22-January 19)

It’s easy to get caught in the motion of classes and forget to pay attention to the invaluable lessons your professors may be giving you. Try staying attentive by taking notes and soaking up a lesson this week… or at least keep your MacBook closed for the first five minutes of class.