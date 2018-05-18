Totally Real* Horoscopes June 2018

Aquarius

(January 20-February 18)

Sensory overload has you feeling overwhelmed by crowds and the constant pressure of interaction. Take a night for yourself and stay in – you will have to talk to your Postmates driver, though, otherwise it’s just awkward.

Pisces

(February 19-March 20)

Balance seemingly evades you and you find yourself slowly cutting off half of those close to you. It’s time to take a step back, evaluate your decisions… and stop yourself from going to see Avengers: Infinity Wars in theaters again.

Aries

(March 21-April 21)

A recent interaction has you feeling hotter than usual. We’re not mind readers, so either call that person who gave you their number at the bar… or put on some sunscreen.

Taurus

(April 22-May 20)

Summer is your season, Taurus, so wake up early and seize the day! Now since it’s summer, “waking up early” for you probably means sleeping in until 10 a.m., but that’s no one’s business.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

Self-discipline comes in many forms, Gemini. Sometimes it means stopping yourself from going on a full-blown H&M shopping spree… and sometimes it means only spending $50.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

Watch out for things that are unnecessarily draining your energy and reconsider their presence in your life. Whether that means ditching a bad boyfriend or not running the dishwasher, you’ll want to cut corners somewhere before the AC starts running your bill up!

Leo

(July 23-August 22)

The stars find you in a dilemma – do you play your cards or keep them hidden? Of course, we’re talking about checking out at the grocery store with that worn out Visa, but if you can afford a game of poker, go all in!

Virgo

(August 23- September 22)

Actions speak louder than words but emojis are easier to text. Remember that this Father’s Day… 🙂

Libra

(September 23-October 22)

You’re the first to psychoanalyze your problems but the last to find a solution. Might we suggest starting at the bottom of a container of Oreos ice cream?

Scorpio

(October 23-November 21)

While you’re struggling with your own authenticity around those close to you, remember: Always be yourself. Unless you can be Beyoncé… then be her.

Sagittarius

(November 22-December 21)

You’re the first to shoot for the stars but everyone needs boundaries every once in a while. Maybe start with the top of a really tall building and go from there?

Capricorn

(December 22-January 19)

As the season of summer selfies comes around, remember: Your ego is not your amigo… but that one filter on Snapchat’s front-camera has always been a good friend.