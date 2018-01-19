Totally Real* Horoscopes January/February 2018

Aquarius

(January 20-February 18)

You’ve been holding onto the same grudge and a new year means it’s time to bury the hatchet. After all, you hate camping and already own an axe.

Pisces

(February 19-March 20)

You tend to be shy, Pisces, but there’s nothing wrong with speaking out when someone does you a great injustice. After all, it’s the third day of class and that girl sitting in your unassigned lecture hall seat should’ve known what she was doing.

Aries

(March 21-April 21)

It’s easy to feel down if you’re not in a relationship come Valentine’s Day, but surround yourself with friends, focus on your passions and just think, Aries, even Oprah was single once.

Taurus

(April 22-May 20)

As the first month of the New Year rounds out, now’s the perfect time to refine your resolutions and set yourself up for a year of success… or forget you ever made one and start paying $10 to a gym every month for nothing.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

It’s hard to get back into the swing of things after a long break. It’s even harder when your professors are talking and all you hear is the Charlie Brown teacher’s “wah-wah” sound.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

It’s never too early in classes for your “future self” to start watching out for your “present self,” especially considering your past record. This syllabus week, pay careful attention to when your teacher says “attendance policies” and/or “end of the semester grades” and “extra credit.”

Leo

(July 23-August 22)

If the semester’s start already has you feeling overwhelmed, don’t be afraid to send up some smoke signals. We’re talking about reaching out to friends, family or counselors for help, but if you’ve got two sticks and a lighter handy, feel free to take it literally.

Virgo

(August 23- September 22)

Don’t listen to the haters. Everyone loves a good filtered pic of your bottle and bruschetta board at Postino. That’s right, Virgo, we’re loving each other at our most “basic” this year.

Libra

(September 23-October 22)

You feel best when you’re busy and overwhelmed. As the school year begins, take stock of your commitments… and then take a nap – you’ve got a lot of procrastinating to do!

Scorpio

(October 23-November 21)

Valentine’s Day can put a lot of stress on relationships. Be open with your partner about expectations and gifts and remember: Love has no price tag… but anything fun is usually never free.

Sagittarius

(November 22-December 21)

You work best when you’re planning ahead so use this time at the beginning of the semester to focus on your future. Now whether that means getting a leg up on studying or planning your outfits for spring break in Mexico – that’s up to you.

Capricorn

(December 22-January 19)

While you may pride yourself on being right, be careful in your dealings when playing matchmaker or party planner this season. After all, Cupid is really into it and he wears a diaper and that’s just kind of weird.