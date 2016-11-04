Totally Real* Horoscopes for November 3

Aquarius

(January 20-February 18)

Your ego is at an all-time high. Rock what you got because people are taking notice. Now, whether they’re paying attention to your cute outfit or that nacho cheese stain is up for interpretation.

Pisces

(February 19-March 20)

The mid-semester meltdown has got you questioning everything. What am I doing with my life? Who do I want to be? Is my major right for me? The answer is no, honey, Underwater Basket Weaving is not right. Not right at all.

Aries

(March 21-April 21)

Cuffing season is a real thing and the upcoming holidays have got you feeling lonely. Luckily, you have a special someone on the horizon, but you better think twice. Do you really want to pay for all those extra gifts?

Taurus

(April 22-May 20)

You’re all about cutting loose ties this month. Goodbye to the girl who stole your pencil last week, or worse, your girlfriend. Be careful with your verbiage in your vengeful subtweets on Twitter though — you still owe her $50 and she did NOT forget….

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

This month shows an increase in energy and self-confidence. Put this to good use by making extra stops at the fridge during your binge watching sessions this weekend. It’s a 10-foot walk to get those Twinkies, but it’s one that’s worthwhile.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

Success is at your heels this month; bask in all your glory. After all, who else can miss six weeks of the same class and still squeak by with a C on the midterm?

Leo

(July 23-August 22)

A challenge is coming, presenting an obstacle in the way of your dreams. Of course, this obstacle is just your alarm clock and your dream is to sleep forever. The beeping isn’t going away though, so either get the heck up or press “snooze.”

Virgo

(August 23- September 22)

Everything is finally going right in your life — your haircut looks good, you aced that test, you nabbed that good parking spot at the game. It’s the perfect time to go on a shopping spree, but don’t spend all your rent money this time; you don’t want a repeat of last month’s hot mess.

Libra

(September 23-October 22)

Creativity is in the stars for you. Show everyone that extra special spark you possess. Trust me: people will be impressed when you pair Nikes with joggers and a Disneyland sweatshirt at your afternoon lecture. And when you start eating a bag of Cheetos from last month for lunch? Iconic.

Scorpio

(October 23-November 21)

Here today, gone tomorrow. You might be getting out of a rocky relationship, but you’ll find someone — or should I say something — new soon. Have you tried a pumpkin spice latte? Rumor has it they’re nature’s cure to loneliness.

Sagittarius

(November 22-December 21)

Your reflexes are renewed and you’re ready for whatever the world throws your way. Whether that’s a super hard, 12-page essay or an excuse email telling your professor why you couldn’t complete it on time, you’ve got it under control.

Capricorn

(December 22-January 19)

The holiday season has got you thinking about family more than ever. Don’t be afraid to call your parents and tell them how much you miss them this week. Also don’t be afraid to hang up when they start begging you to come home and tell you who to vote for.