Totally Real* Horoscopes for November

Aquarius

(January 20-February 18)

With finals looming, it’s time to re-prioritize and focus on what matters most: getting the best deals for Black Friday. What good is an A when you can get a cheap flat screen?

Pisces

(February 19-March 20)

Do you ever feel like the untouched cranberry sauce at a Thanksgiving dinner – still in the shape of a tin can but barely holding it together? What, that’s just us? Awkward.

Aries

(March 21-April 21)

Your love life is looking hot this month, Aries. We’re not quite sure whether that means a crush reciprocating your feelings or that you’re going to bump into a sweaty guy tomorrow. Either way, enjoy the action!

Taurus

(April 22-May 20)

Thanksgiving is a time for giving, so we’re giving you some advice: Stop looking at magazines for advice.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

With a busy semester winding down, it’s the perfect time to re-evaluate your self-care routines and treat yourself. After all, you’re only two all-nighters away from being able to carry your books in the bags under your eyes.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

It’s the perfect time to go out on a limb and take a risk. Try a new seasonal latte or go to Vegas this weekend, gamble next semester’s tuition money, lose it all and end up broke and penniless at a Taco Bell. After all, you’re only young once.

Leo

(July 23-August 22)

With a few weeks left in the semester, the panic about your grades is starting to set in. Don’t expect your teacher to be particularly sympathetic, especially when this is only the third time you’ve gone to class. Buckle down and start studying hard! You need to be a little less “extra” and get some more credit.

Virgo

(August 23- September 22)

It can be hard being single during the holidays, but try thinking of it as more of a blessing than a punishment. After all, it’s just practice for future holidays when all you’ll have is your cats.

Libra

(September 23-October 22)

We’re this far into November and 86 degrees or not, you’re busting out that UGGs/jacket/jeans combo and looking all kinds of winter chic. Just remember, they don’t call it a “sweater” for nothing!

Scorpio

(October 23-November 21)

A budding romance has been taking up all your time and while being desired is a good feeling, don’t forget to carve out some me time and recharge your battery… especially if you have an iPhone and bae’s got an Android and never has the right charger lying around.

Sagittarius

(November 22-December 21)

It’s easy to ignore the signs when you want something bad enough, whether it’s dating someone with commitment issues or driving to Chick-fil-A and realizing it’s Sunday. Take some time to process what people may not be telling you and save yourself some gas money – and emotional anguish.

Capricorn

(December 22-January 19)

You’ve been going full speed for the past few weeks and it’s time to take a break before you burn out prematurely. After all, you’ve still got finals and the entire second season of Stranger Things to get through.