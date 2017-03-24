Totally Real* Horoscopes for March 23-April 5

Aquarius

(January 20-February 18)

You’re a little flirty and there’s nothing wrong with feeling your oats and having some fun. But don’t let your homework completely fall by the wayside, Aquarius. It’s too late in the semester to go full “Tinderella.”

Pisces

(February 19-March 20)

Today’s the day to let out those emotions you’ve bottled away all year. You miss Cabo? Post about it on Insta. Traffic got you in the blues? Bellow it out on Twitter. About to burst with existential dread about graduation and your purpose in life? Hit up Facebook!

Aries

(March 21-April 21)

It’s easy to fall into a routine. Don’t forget to change it up every now and then — get bacon on your burger, ask for whipped cream on your coffee, drop out of your bio class and enter a Tetris tournament. #yolo

Taurus

(April 22-May 20)

Lately you’ve been worried about what your friends might think about the skeletons in your closet. No stress, Taurus, everyone has secrets and your friends will understand – unless they’re actual skeletons, in which case, Halloween was four months ago and it’s time to put those away.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

You’re in a period of harmony, floating on a cloud looking down at it all — family, friends, school work. What’s that? Your alarm going off and you’re late? Man, nap time does come at you fast.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

You’re sitting on the edge, waiting for someone to give you that push into the great beyond. We are here to give you that confirmation and confidence. Do it. Spend $15 on that late night Postmates delivery. Press “Order now.” Wasn’t that so easy?

Leo

(July 23-August 22)

You’re in a mid-semester funk. It’s not your fault you’re feeling down but you’ve got to beat that funk any way you can. Try exercise, eating healthy and listening to funk music. There are few problems “Play That Funky Music” by Wild Cherry can’t solve.

Virgo

(August 23- September 22)

After a successful spring break, some good midterms and a very successful Instagram post about it all, you’re feeling pretty high and mighty. Make some time for the little people this month. Hit your old neighbor’s selfie with a pity like. Double tap on your sister’s sorority photo. It feels good to give back every now and then.

Libra

(September 23-October 22)

You’re in the dark right now and feel a little lost. Take a deep breath and take in your surroundings. It’s your bedroom. The light bulb burned out. Not so bad anymore, right?

Scorpio

(October 23-November 21)

Your life is buzzing and so is your phone. Answer: It might just be opportunity calling for a brand new adventure this summer. Or your mom asking why you never call her back.

Sagittarius

(November 22-December 21)

Playing coy has gotten you so far but be careful when it comes to keeping secrets from your friends. You saw what happened on Pretty Little Liars.

Capricorn

(December 22-January 19)

Everything in your life is going forward in a straight line: your grades, your relationships, but not your tan. The sun was not kind to you this spring break. Better soak up some rays,stat!