Totally Real* Horoscopes for January 12-January 25

AQUARIUS

(January 20-February 18)

Everyone knows you’re a social media butterfly, Aquarius, but please stop referring to yourself as a “digital influencer.” The only thing you’re influencing is a plethora of eye rolls after yet another puppy filter selfie.

PISCES

(February 19-March 20)

So your New Year’s resolution is to eat healthier. We hate to be the bearers of bad news, Pisces, but sangria doesn’t count as a fruit and that celery stick from your Bloody Mary isn’t exactly a daily dose of veggies either.

ARIES

(March 21-April 21)

You know what they say, Aries: Bros before hoes. But that doesn’t really apply if you don’t have any love interests … or friends.

TAURUS

(April 22-May 20)

Your Hot Cheeto addiction has gotten out of hand, Taurus. If you continue down this path, you’ll turn into one! Oh well, orange is the new black, after all.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 21)

You’re determined to abandon that nasty habit of yours this year, Gemini, and we commend you for it. But taking up smoking to avoid biting your nails isn’t exactly what we had in mind.

CANCER

(June 22-July 22)

The holidays were a much needed break for you, Cancer. Now it’s time to settle down and get serious. That five-pound chocolate Santa your grandma gave you for Christmas isn’t going to eat itself.

LEO

(July 23-August 22)

Your soul mate is out there somewhere, Leo. You just need to find someone with your common interests. It can’t be that hard to find someone who loves Joe Biden memes and getting blackout drunk at karaoke.

VIRGO

(August 23-September 22)

You were the glue that held your friends together, but now there’s a newbie in your crew who’s showing you up with duct tape. This month, embrace the metaphorical duct tape in your life, Virgo.

LIBRA

(September 23-October 22)

You have high hopes that this year won’t be full of derailing disappointments, heartbreak and surprise visits from your parents. As long as you don’t drop your phone in the toilet (for the fourth time) and stay away from jello shots, 2017 should be smooth sailing.

SCORPIO

(October 23-November 21)

New year, new you, Scorpio! Unfortunately, you have the same awful roommate, long commute to class and crippling social anxiety. Better luck next year.

SAGITTARIUS

(November 22-December 21)

This year, it will have been a decade since fellow Sagittarius Britney Spears’ infamous 2007 meltdown. Things become retro-cool after 10 years, so keep an eye out for bald ladies brandishing umbrellas in the next few months, Libra.

CAPRICORN

(December 22-January 19)

The first step to solving your problems is admitting them, Capricorn. You might want to admit yourself into a social media recovery program (yes, it’s a real thing).