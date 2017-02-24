Totally Real* Horoscopes for February 23-March 8

Aquarius

(January 20-February 18)

This month has you dreaming bigger than ever before. A hiking venture or a beach road trip might be in the works this year but you better get saving! You can’t live off last summer’s babysitting money much longer.

Pisces

(February 19-March 20)

After the past few weeks, you feel a need to retreat, recharge and cry… a lot. But don’t cry too hard or too long, Beyoncé is going to be okay; it was just a Grammy Award.

Aries

(March 21-April 21)

Valentine’s Day successes have you in a matchmaking mood. From your best friends to your chem partner, you see couples everywhere. But be careful who you set up, Aries. Are you ready to be the fifteenth wheel for the rest of your life?

Taurus

(April 22-May 20)

You’re feeling stress sink in as spring break and midterms loom closer and closer. It’s time to get work done the only way you know how: by spending an obscene amount on neon highlighters, binders, planners and Post-Its. How are you gonna be productive if you don’t look cute?

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

This month shows you on a rise, gaining height and power. Whether that means moving up in a company, taking a leadership role in a club or simply using the escalator to get to a BOGO sale at the mall, success is in the cards.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

You’ve been working hard and it’s paying off, but it might be time to take a break and relax. When was the last time your friends saw your face? Your study break dog-face selfies don’t count.

Leo

(July 23-August 22)

You’re feeling intense love and hate that you’ve been playing the single game for so long. But have you ever thought you might be setting yourself up for failure? After all, you did see the new “Fifty Shades Darker” movie by yourself… three times.

Virgo

(August 23- September 22)

Your New Year’s resolution was to lose some weight, but right now you feel like you’ve only lost six weeks. Start with the simple things like four packets of sugar in your coffee instead of six. It’s gonna take some time.

Libra

(September 23-October 22)

The semester hasn’t even hit three months and you’ve already had two 3 a.m. mental breakdowns. It’s time to reevaluate your schedule and commitments. Spring break is still a few weeks away and two hours of sleep per night isn’t going to cut it.

Scorpio

(October 23-November 21)

Boring classes have you hitting social media more than ever, but you better watch out before it hits back. Your friends and your significant other can only handle so many midday cat memes before you’re #blocked.

Sagittarius

(November 22-December 21)

It’s a good time for you to make some new friends. Join a club or ask the person next to you in class to hang out. Unlike your roommate and the dishes, no one is going to do the work for you.

Capricorn

(December 22-January 19)

You’re feeling like a homebody and there’s nothing wrong with that, although you might want to take a break from the TV and take in the chores you have to do around the house. You’ve got a castle on the coffee table with all those Chinese take-out boxes!