Totally Real* Horoscopes for December 22-January 12

AQUARIUS

(January 20-February 18)

Everyone knows you’re no saint, Aquarius, but you’ve reached a new low, even for you. It’s time for some serious self-reflection, or maybe just a nap.

PISCES

(February 19-March 20)

You may have yet to find a cure for cancer or solve structural inequality, but you got out of bed this morning, and that’s more than a lot of us can say. Keep up the good work, Pisces.

ARIES

(March 21-April 21)

This week, you’ll finally find your true calling in life: losing anything and everything that isn’t directly attached to your body. You can thank your keys and wallet for this dazzling discovery.

TAURUS

(April 22-May 20)

When it comes to homework, haste makes waste, but it also leaves you more time to sleep and watch Netflix. It looks like you’ll have to weigh your options this week, Taurus.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 21)

Hark! It’s the cacophonous sound of pots and pans banging together! But wait – it’s not December 31st yet. Looks like your neighbors are just drunk again. A lousy night’s sleep is in your future, Gemini.

CANCER

(June 22-July 22)

Apparently wisdom is better than silver and gold, but wisdom ain’t gonna pay your rent, Cancer. It’s time to get a job.

LEO

(July 23-August 22)

Whoever coined the phrase “the coolest thing since sliced bread” has clearly never experienced the joy of whacking someone over the head with a baguette. Pair with a cheese wheel and you’ve got a full-on arsenal.

VIRGO

(August 23-September 22)

It’s the season of giving, Virgo, and we’re pretty sure giving up counts too. Instead of making a resolution this New Year’s, just say “screw it” instead and see what happens.

LIBRA

(September 23-October 22)

You know what they say: your New Year’s Eve will dictate how the rest of your year will go. Here’s to a 2017 full of blurry memories and even blurrier Instagram photos. Cheers!

SCORPIO

(October 23-November 21)

Don’t sweat it if you don’t have a New Year’s kiss yet, Scorpio. The stars say you’ll find a sloppy, last-minute date out of desperation.

SAGITTARIUS

(November 22-December 21)

Champagne is one of the only alcoholic beverages that is acceptable to drink noon and night. Channel your inner mimosa this New Year and embrace your versatility, Sag.

CAPRICORN

(December 22-January 19)

You might want to take this advice with a grain of salt, Capricorn: your New Year’s diet is pretentious and unrealistic. Just pair that milkshake and fries with a salad every once in awhile and you’ll be gravy (you are what you eat, after all.)