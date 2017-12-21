Totally Real* Horoscopes for December

Aquarius

(January 20-February 18)

Don’t be afraid to test the waters with a friend or lover from the past this season… especially if they have a penchant for poison and just offered you a glass of water.

Pisces

(February 19-March 20)

It’s hard to make time for everyone during the holidays, so don’t forget to prioritize the things that make you feel warm and special inside. We’re talking about your friends and family, but if that applies to Hallmark Christmas movies, to each their own.

Aries

(March 21-April 21)

Buying holiday gifts on a budget can be rough. Think organic this season – give your roommate back that T-shirt you borrowed, return all the spare change you stole from your mom’s purse in eighth grade. It’s the little things.

Taurus

(April 22-May 20)

Think long and hard about your New Year’s Eve plans, Taurus, especially when it comes to your outfit. You may find your decisions pay off in the long run; after all, nothing puts the “pain” in Champagne like a broken heel or chronic chafing!

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

You find yourself struggling to understand where a friend is coming from this month, but try putting yourself in their shoes. Especially if they have gel insoles – those things really work!

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

Winter break is the perfect time to relax and kick back with less responsibilities… but don’t forget to keep up on the things that matter most. We’re not trying to be a Scrooge here, but eating a candy cane instead of brushing your teeth doesn’t really work.

Leo

(July 23-August 22)

You’re having trouble seeing eye to eye with your family this season but remember, we’re here for you. After all, there are two types of people: those who recognize Under the Mistletoe by Justin Bieber as this generation’s finest holiday album and those who are wrong.

Virgo

(August 23- September 22)

Even though the year is almost up, it’s never too late to take charge and re-steer your path. You’re a Virgo; after all, you decide where you’re Vir-going.

Libra

(September 23-October 22)

You worked hard this past semester, so give yourself a chance to snuggle with a fuzzy blanket and drink a piping cup of cider… at least until you start your winter break job tomorrow.

Scorpio

(October 23-November 21)

The holiday rush of traffic and crowds is enough to overwhelm anyone, so try finding constructive ways to take out your frustration this season. Instead of punching the walls, try decking the halls!

Sagittarius

(November 22-December 21)

This is your time of the year and you’re in overdrive trying to give your family and friends the best holiday ever. Don’t forget to take a breather and work in some “me time.” Even the mall food court Santa takes a Chipotle break.

Capricorn

(December 22-January 19)

It’s scientifically proven that people who show up to negotiations with donuts are more likely to get what they want. Use this fact as you please.