The Vinyl Countdown: When & where to celebrate Record Store Day’s 10th anniversary

Record Store Day is right around the corner, and if you’re a lover of vinyl, you’re in luck. This April 21, local record stores will celebrate the holiday, now in its 10th year, with extended hours, live performances, sales and hundreds of RSD special releases. With locations across the Valley, why not make an adventure out of it? Here are eight of our favorite record stores in Phoenix and a few fun places to visit nearby after you find the perfect vinyl.

RECORD HIGH

4242 E. University Drive, Phoenix

Record High is not your average record store. It’s clean, simplistic and incredibly well-organized. In addition to its minimal look, it also has a very relaxed atmosphere and a slew of drool-worthy jazz and blues records. Over the course of the year, Record High employees set aside more than 1,000 rare titles in supreme condition to release on Record Store Day, so get there early for the best selection. If you don’t believe us, trust the internet — Record High has a five-star Yelp rating.

Little Miss BBQ

4301 E. University Drive, Phoenix

A five-star record store experience requires a five-star snack afterwards. Grab a bite across the street at Little Miss BBQ, which specializes in Texas-style BBQ with traditional sides like ranch-style beans, potato salad and coleslaw. If you want a meal that tastes like it’s from your family’s backyard, this place is for you — and don’t forget to save room for a slice of smoked pecan pie for dessert.

REVOLVER RECORDS

918 N. 2nd Street, Phoenix

What Revolver’s downtown location lacks in space, it makes up for in quality. For a decade, this small shop has boasted an eclectic mix of genres and new and used titles. The bins at the front of the store are always stocked with new arrivals, so there’s bound to be something new every time you stop by. Revolver will open early on Record Store Day and will offer a storewide sale in addition to the RSD exclusives.

Roosevelt Row

McDowell Road south to Fillmore & 7th Street west to Central, Phoenix

Roosevelt Row, a walkable arts district in downtown Phoenix, is a stone’s throw away from Revolver. Roosevelt Row is home to First Friday, a monthly event that showcases art, culture, music and local vendors and shops (like Revolver!). It also boasts beautiful and Instagram-worthy murals, galleries, eateries, coffee shops, bars and boutiques.

STINKWEEDS

12 W. Camelback Road, Phoenix

Stinkweeds has been a staple in the Valley since 1987 and has become one of the best independent music stores in Arizona. They have records on records on records and you’re guaranteed to find any genre your heart desires. This Record Store Day, Stinkweeds will have live bands, food trucks and tons of giveaways, so stop by and say hi or hang out all day to get your hands on promo pressings, posters, T-shirts, bags, concert tickets and more — they might even have some hidden around the store for customers to search for while they’re on the lookout for their favorite record. Stinkweeds also collaborated with YabYum Music + Arts on a compilation record of local bands covering other local bands.

All About Books and Comics

24 W. Camelback Road, Phoenix

If you need a break from nerding out over records, walk over to All About Books and Comics to nerd out over new and back-issue comics and comic-related games, gifts and toys. The shop has been providing Arizona’s largest selection of comics for more than three decades, so they certainly know their stuff!

THE ‘IN’ GROOVE

3420 E. Thomas Road, Phoenix

This established record retailer boasts the best selection of 7-inch singles in the state and stocks its shelves with new and used releases every Friday, but the selection at The ‘In’ Groove will be even more poppin’ this Record Store Day with RSD exclusives and special swag. Stay tuned for the live music lineup.

TRACKS IN WAX

4741 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix

Tracks in Wax has been on the scene since 1982. Decorated from floor to ceiling with posters and other memorabilia, this shop has thousands of rare and collectible records for sale. Expect early hours and a special sale this Record Store Day.

Hula’s Modern Tiki

4700 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix

If you work up an appetite while digging through records, walk across the street to Hula’s Modern Tiki for some Hawaiian ceviche, fresh fish, tacos, burgers and bowls — or a tropical cocktail! Hula’s is a modern twist on classic tiki bars from the ‘50s and ‘60s, specializing in American comfort food with an island influence.

ZIA RECORD EXCHANGE

1850 W. Camelback Road, Phoenix

Zia Record Exchange is a treasure trove of movies, video games and — most importantly — records. With five locations across the Valley, you’re sure to find exactly what you’re looking for. Stop by on Record Store Day to scoop up RSD exclusives and other goodies and enjoy live local music. The Camelback location is right across from the light rail.

Milk Run

1702 W. Camelback Road, Phoenix

Not too far from Zia on Camelback is Milk Run Premium Ice Cream & Boba, so take said light rail to this small shop that specializes in Vietnamese coffee, milk tea with boba, iced tea and slushies. The drinks are cute and colorful and you can opt to get your drink in a reusable glass bottle.

THE RECORD ROOM

2601 W. Dunlap Avenue, #21, Phoenix

The Record Room is a staunch supporter of local music; the shop has a section dedicated to vinyls from local artists and RSD always has a lineup of local bands and DJs. This year is no different. Phoenix bands like Brea Burns and the Boleros, The Glides and Dirty Hairy will take the stage while customers rummage through RSD exclusive releases. The rest of the store will be 20 percent off, including The Record Rooms famed $1 records.

GRACE RECORDS

2200 E. Williams Field Road #112, Gilbert

Located in SanTan Village, Grace Records puts a new spin on the standard record store. With their grand opening only three months ago, Grace Records is the newest addition to the Valley’s vinyl community. Grace will be celebrating its first Record Store Day with tons of RSD special releases. Get there early to also get your hands on music merch, turntables and new and used titles.