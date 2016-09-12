The Skate Escape: Local nonprofit gives back to the community through skateboarding

Matt Price

Skateboarder Ryan Lay is a self-proclaimed late bloomer.

Earlier this year, at age 27, he went pro and graduated from NAU with a bachelor’s degree in public administration.

Although Lay’s professional career seems nascent, his entrepreneurial endeavors were rather precocious. Four years ago, he started a passion project called Skate After School with long-time friends and fellow skaters Tim Ward and Bobby Green. The program, which is primarily donation and volunteer based, is now a Phoenix-based nonprofit that provides skateboard instruction to underserved youth in nine schools across the Valley.

Lay, Ward and Green started skateboarding at a young age and have been immersed in the culture and community for nearly two decades. It all started when the trio got the idea to refurbish old skateboards.

“Skateboarders just go through a lot of product and there ends up being a surplus of used product,” Lay says. “We refurbished some boards and were donating them to a local community center and from there that kind of evolved into a need for programming because kids didn’t really know how to use those skateboards.”

Ultimately, the project evolved into afterschool programming in local schools.

Getting the wheels turning

“Really quickly we saw there was a lot of success, we were making an impact in their community,” Lay recalls.

Once they made the decision to turn their passion project into a nonprofit business, Lay went to Seed Spot, a “venture incubator” in central Phoenix.

“It’s essentially business school,” he explains. “You go through a semester-long program and we received a $15,000 grant at the end of that program.”

Lay and his co-founders then started reaching out to schools and charging them a programming fee. They then raised another $13,000 through a crowdfunding campaign.

“I think that community support, it really showed…not only are the kids really interested, and the school administrators really interested, but just the community at large,” he says.

Though the process seems organic, Lay admits it wasn’t always easy.

“There are a lot of things that go into a nonprofit that you don’t really think about when you’re just like, ‘Oh, I want to help kids or teach kids how to skate or keep them in a safe environment,’” he says. “(Seed Spot) helped us with all the paperwork and administrative side of things.”

Lay graduated from NAU in May. He says juggling Skate After School, a professional skating career and college classes was difficult but rewarding, a sentiment he says most college students can relate to.

“I think a lot of people just go through that period in time where they don’t really have an ounce of free time and they’re just really focused on what they’re doing,” he says. “I think especially when you’re in school, you can really push yourself in a way that you can’t career-wise because you know that there’s an outcome and an end in sight.”



Local love

Skate After School relies almost exclusively on donations and the programming fees that the schools provide. The company has a storage unit that houses nearly 200 boards from donation bins at local skate shops like Freedom Boardshop, Cowtown and Sidewalk Surfer.

Cowtown, which has four locations in the Valley, just partnered with DC shoes to design a custom pair of footwear for the shop. For every pair sold, Cowtown will donate a complete skateboard setup to Skate After School.

The owner of Cowtown, Trent Martin, who Lay describes as the “grandfather of Arizona skateboarding,” approached Skate After School and told them about the exclusive collaboration and that they wanted to donate to a community project.

“When he asked me if we wanted to be involved, obviously I mean that’s kind of a no-brainer,” he says.

According to Lay, they manufactured 100 pairs of shoes, 20 of which went to Cowtown employees.

“It should be somewhere around 80 completes that they’re going to donate which is pretty generous,” he says.

Age of innocence

Lays says kids respond well to skateboarding because it’s an individually motivated, accessible and affordable sport. It also provides a community and a lifestyle that allows young people to find a niche.

“It’s a really easy sport to access, and I think also there’s just such a huge cultural aspect of skateboarding, because it’s more than a sport, it’s very much so an art form,” he says.

“You start seeing skateboard media and you get interested in art because of skateboarding, because of skateboard graphics and companies you like and from there, you want to produce videos, you want to produce photos, so it kind of opens up this whole world that I would say a lot of sports don’t really provide.”

Lay says introducing skateboarding to kids is like taking them to Disneyland for the first time. One of his favorite parts is reliving the pride of experiences like landing a trick for the first time through their eyes.

“It’s really exciting to see their passion for skating,” he says. “Even as a pro skateboarder, I don’t want to skate in the summer here, it’s just too hot, but I remember being young and just being like, ‘I’ll just go skate all day in 110-degree heat, I don’t care,’ so it’s fun to see that energy.”

He says it’s a great outlet because they have unlimited time and unbridled passion to hone their skills on something they may not otherwise be exposed to.

“For some of those kids, that’s like all they’ve got,” he says.

Steady grind

The team’s immediate goals include making the program the best it can be, expanding locally and eventually nationally and globally.

“Ideally we’d just like to keep going, and evolve and make our program as beneficial as possible and then from there, we can say, ‘OK, this is the best version of the program we can come up with,’ and we can plug it into other areas,” he says.

Lay claims that when they started, it was just a group of friends that were passionate about skating and social impact. Now they have 20 to 30 volunteers from across the Valley. They also collaborate with local homeless shelters and refugee centers and are signed up with the service learning program at ASU so students can get credit for volunteering with the organization.



“People see that you’re making an impact, I mean they want to help you and…the energy people give you, they really feel like you’re making a difference, they’re happy to help you, they want to see you succeed,” he says.