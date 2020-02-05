The Right Track: Remy Martin

Chris Fahrendorf • College Times

ASU basketball point guard Remy Martin was born and grew up in what some consider to be one of the best states for modern music—California. That’s not what inspired his love for all types of music. For Martin, it was his friends.

“I’m diverse honestly. I’m pretty mainstream,” Martin says. “Some of my friends play music and stuff so I listen to everything. Whatever’s mainstream. Whatever is popular.”

Besides his friends, Martin is also close with ASU basketball head coach Bobby Hurley. While Martin’s love of music spans years, Hurley’s spans decades.

“Decades of music have meant something to me for one reason or another,” Hurley says. “You mix in some more depressing music, some more upbeat stuff, some rap from the ’80s and ’90s and then my son has his own little influence to get me in a more current generation. A little bit of everything.”

Despite being close with Hurley, the two do not regularly share their tastes in music with each other.

“I don’t really know what he (Bobby Hurley) really listens to, but I’m sure that whatever he listens to is pretty cool,” Martin says.

This month, Martin shares what music he thinks is “cool” with College Times readers.

TOP SIX FAVORITE SONGS

OF ALL TIME

Whoa. Cause there’s so many songs out there, man, that’s consistently coming out. Let’s see. Let’s see. Six songs specifically.

“Vibes”

DaBaby

I like “Vibes” by DaBaby. The energy. I’m a big beats guy. I know that in this century it’s more about beats than lyrics. I know back then it was a lot more lyrics. So, beats are definitely a big part of why I like the DaBaby song.

“Cyncerely, C3”

King Combs

He’s a good friend of mine and his music is amazing. It’s more West Coast. I’m a West Coast guy.

“Rigamortis”

Kendrick Lamar

Early Kendrick. Just the energy. The energy. The beat is crazy to me. It just gives a lot of energy from that song. And pregame stuff, that’s one of the stuff I listen to as well.

“Life is Good”

Future ft. Drake

That one just came out with Future. That one just came out.

“24K Magic”

Bruno Mars

Let’s say Bruno Mars. “Twenty-four Karat,” I love that one. For Bruno Mars, just the lifestyle I was talking about. Just the lyrics of “24K,” it just gets everybody off their feet. It’s one of those you play at a party and everybody starts dancing. I love to dance.

“Hustle and Motivate”

Nipsey Hussle

Nipsey, it just speaks. The title is called “Hustle and Motivate.” I love trying to inspire people and you know everything I do in my life I want to grind and work for it. I also want to inspire people to be able to play the game of basketball. No matter what you do. Whatever you want to motivate people on is what I like. That’s why.

PREFERRED WAY OF LISTENING AND WHY?

Aw man. Honestly, if I had a choice, I love playing the music loud. Like in the studio. I love being in the studio ‘cause I have a couple friends who do music as well. Just hearing everything. Because when you listen to a song so many times you start to figure out little things that people don’t hear. So, I just love listening to it out loud, probably as loud as possible.

DESERT ISLAND ALBUM

If I was on an island by myself, wherever I would be, I would probably listen to something like Drake because I like how Drake is diverse and has different genres of music in one album. Maybe something like “Take Care.” It’s hard because there’s so many out there. My final answer–probably, “Nothing Was the Same.”

WHAT ARTIST WOULD PROVIDE THE SOUNDTRACK FOR THE MOVIE ABOUT YOUR LIFE?

A soundtrack? I would want DJ Khaled

He’s popular right now man. You got to go with the hottest out right now. DJ Khaled is very well known throughout so I’d just pick him because I know people will listen to it.”

FAVORITE SONG BY A CALIFORNIA-BASED ARTIST?

I like Tupac “Dear Mama” just because I love my mom. It’s one of those things that speaks very highly of mothers and I’m one of those guys. I was the only boy in my family for a while, so you know I respect women. I love women and you know that just speaks a lot because my mom has done a lot for me.

GO-TO GUILTY PLEASURE TRACK OR CLASSIC KARAOKE TUNE?

Something Michael Jackson. Probably like “Thriller” or something like that. Something with Michael Jackson. Those throwback ones. He’s a king so whatever Michael Jackson music is on is one of those. CT