The Right Track: Lonely Leonard

Lonely Leonard has always found it hard to stay quiet.

As a native of the township of Bloomfield, New Jersey, Leonard always felt it was his place to use his voice and creative mind to stick up for himself.

He is now using those talents as a rapper and a video maker on platforms such as TikTok and YouTube.

Leonard currently has over 25,000 followers on TikTok, 20,000 viewers on YouTube and his music has been streamed over 150,000 times on Spotify.

Despite his ability to reach a large audience, Leonard hopes that the audience not only listens to what he has to say but understands the messages behind his videos and lyrics.

“I just tell it how I see it and make sure my facts are straight,” he says.

This can be best exemplified by his latest song, titled “Medusa,” which was released on August 20.

“It’s about how the pursuit of fame eats you and essentially turns your heart into stone,” Leonard says.

The song features a fast-paced beat and is hit hard by Leonard’s snaring vocal styles, keeping the fans’ attention until the waning seconds of the nearly two-minute track.

With the song’s high energy and uptempo rhythm, Leonard is anxious for the opportunity to play the track in front of a live audience.

“The fans are digging it and can’t wait to do it live,” he says.

When he is not making music, Leonard is studying film at Arizona State University.

He plans to receive a bachelor’s degree this fall and credits his education at the school to aiding his creative drive.

“Being constantly exposed to art and production helps you keep focused,” Leonard says. “(It) makes you want to grind harder.”

Leonard has also used his film skills by gaining notoriety on TikTok with educational videos that display his interest in politics and activism with mental health, the Black Lives Matter movement and any underserved community he feels the need to shed light on.

“I have a lot of really strong opinions and love to argue,” he says. “I guess there’s 20,000-plus people in the same boat, and I love them all.”

Despite being ready to move on from college in the coming months, Leonard has advice to the underclassmen on how to stay successful during college.

“What makes you different is what makes you worth listening to,” he says.

TOP SIX FAVORITE SONGS OF ALL TIME

“Life Is Beautiful” by Lil Peep

This song perfectly encapsulates my philosophy on life.

“Sitting On the Dock of The Bay” by Otis Redding

I chose this song purely because it helps me relax.

“Whatever I Want” by Colleen Green

I view this as an anthem for being independent, or “lonely.”

“Only God Can Judge Me” by 2Pac

“All Eyez On Me” is Pac’s best record, in my opinion, and this song has a great feature with Rappin’ 4-Tay.

“Creep” by Radiohead

Deep down I’m still that dejected kid no one wants, and he’ll never leave me. This song reminds me of that in a way.

“Science Fiction/Double Feature” by Richard O’Brien (“Rocky Horror Picture Show”)

Yeah, I like musicals. So?

PREFERRED WAY OF LISTENING TO MUSIC

If you respect the art form, you’ll listen to some high-quality speakers. It’s the only way to appreciate the depth of the music. A lot of headphones kind of bastardize it, but some decent ones can help you hear the texture of the sounds and the lyrics and all that. The car slaps, too, though, I guess. If it’s not on some phone speakers, you should be good, honestly.

DESERT ISLAND ALBUM

In Utero by Nirvana

WHAT ARTIST WOULD PROVIDE THE SOUNDTRACK FOR THE MOVIE ABOUT YOUR LIFE?

Trent Reznor for sure. Not the score music he is doing for Disney, though. He must be screaming for my life story. That’s the only way it would be authentic.

GO-TO GUILTY PLEASURE TRACK OR CLASSIC KARAOKE TUNE

I don’t get guilty. If it slaps, it slaps. I bump Billie Eilish like I’m a 15-year-old white girl.

FAVORITE SONG BY AN ARTIST FROM YOUR COUNTRY

“Pray For Me” by The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar off the “Black Panther” album. I hail from Wakanda. CT