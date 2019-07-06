The Right Track: Jim Louvau

A peek inside the playlists of Phoenix’s most influential people

Christina Fuoco-Karasinski • College Times

hoenix-based photographer Jim Louvau recently hosted a successful opening reception of his Chester Bennington exhibit at the MonOrchid downtown. Among the visitors was the late Linkin Park singer’s mother.

The show was so successful the gallery and Louvau have extended the showing until July 12 at no charge. For more information, visit monorchid.com.

We turned the spotlight to Louvau and asked him about his favorite tunes.

TOP SIX FAVORITE SONGS

David Bowie,

“Space Oddity”

The simple but very melancholy first notes on the guitar immediately take me to a different place and when Bowie’s soft but stern vocal comes in it really does give you a feeling like something from out of this world is about to happen and it does. The storytelling is straight forward but it paints such telling picture of the Major Tom character. It’s also how I’ll envision Bowie forever.

Nine Inch Nails,

“Terrible Lie” (Live Version)

Nothing in my entire life affected me as a teenager and young musician the way this song did when I saw it live for the first time in 1994. The original version on “Pretty Hate Machine” doesn’t have the same fury the live version does or the cast of characters that join Reznor onstage. The live performance of the track also made me a huge fan of guitarist Robin Finck who puts his signature sauce all over the outro. After I saw this for the first time, I knew I wanted to make rock/metal music with electronic elements sprinkled on it like a grenade coming out of a children’s jack-in-the-box toy.

Radiohead,

“Weird Fishes/Arpeggi”

Radiohead is my favorite band of all time because they’ve only gotten better after their debut record. This song really climaxes in the bridge and always makes me nod my head up and down like Thom Yorke does. It’s also a special song to me because it reminds me of when my wife and I first started dating when I lived in a tiny one-bedroom apartment in Tempe.

Marilyn Manson,

“Angel with the Scabbed Wings”

This is Manson’s best track in his catalog, it’s also his best opening song live. During the “Antichrist Superstar” tour, it was the first glimpse of chaos that my friends and I saw during those historical shows. The song itself has so much attitude, metal riffage, and the lyrics encapsulate who Manson is on and off stage and it makes you feel like you need a shower after taking it in, but you’d rather just soak in the filth.

Guns N’ Roses,

“Estranged”

Slash’s finest moment on guitar, his lead on the chorus is even more powerful than Axl’s vocal melody and words, which is hard to do. It sounds like Slash is making the guitar speak like a vocal would throughout the song. That combination along with lyrics that sound like Axl is reading directly from dark pages in his diary make the 9-plus minute song the highlight of the band that originally made me be in a band.

Metallica,

“Creeping Death” (Live Version)

“Creeping Death” live with Jason Newsted handling backing vocals took the song from being just another cool track on “Ride the Lightning” to a chanting/metal singalong at shows during his tenure with Metallica. Newsted’s energy on stage really shined when he sang the “die” lyric over and over again during the bridge when they played it live. Even though Lars usually played it too fast, it brought new life to the song. These guys were the ones who got me into metal, and this was the best kind of introduction.

PREFERRED WAY OF LISTENING AND WHY?

On a jukebox inside a dive bar after a few drinks. This is the most comfortable way for me to wind down, turn my head off and enjoy the artists that shaped me as a human.

Desert Island Album

Pink Floyd “The Wall”

WHAT ARTIST WOULD PROVIDE THE SOUNDTRACK FOR THE MOVIE ABOUT YOUR LIFE?

Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails.

FAVORITE SONG BY AN ARTIST FROM YOUR COUNTRY?

Nine Inch Nails “Terrible Lie” (Live Version)

GO-TO GUILTY PLEASURE TRACK OR CLASSIC KARAOKE TUNE?

Guilty pleasure is pretty much anything by Taylor Swift, her songs are as catchy as a cold. My karaoke go-to is “Stop Dragging’ My Heart Around” by Stevie Nicks, but only with my best friend/bandmate Andy Gerold and I trading off the Nicks/Petty vocals. I usually do the Stevie parts, which can either go one way or the other depending how late we show up to the bar. CT