The Right Track: Dres Smuzic

By: Alex Gallagher

Andrelli Seivwright, musically known as Dres Smuzic, is a Phoenix-based pop and R&B artist signed to the independent label Nod Head Records, an activist in the LGBTQ community and is turning heads with her latest single titled “Summer Honeydew.”

Released July 25, “Summer Honeydew” tells the story of two women who fall in love. Smuzic says she feels this song best describes her personal relationships.

“I remember in high school I’d always had one person I was with every single summer. It never failed,” she says.

Nod Head Records staff describes the song as “a beautifully understated anthem for nontraditional relationships. It reflects positively on pop’s growing diversity.”

“It’s one of those songs where even if you don’t relate to it, you know someone who can,” Smuzic adds.

Beyond creating a relatable story with her latest tune, Smuzic hopes that listeners can nod their heads to the song. She wants music to inspire listeners.

“I want to be an inspiration to people who don’t believe in themselves,” she says. “I’ve been in life-draining situations, and I know that it was motivation and support from family that allowed me to want to go past my potential.”

The song is just a start for Smuzic, as she has plans to release a full-length album later this year. The collection will be produced by DJ Jam, who is best known for working with artists like Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre.

Smuzic can also be seen alongside her fellow Nod Head Records teammates every Sunday at the Golden Margarita in Downtown Phoenix.

TOP SIX FAVORITE SONGS OF ALL TIME

“Life Itself” by Kevin McCall and Chris Brown

I’d say this song is very romantic and one day, if I ever get married, I’d put this song in the choices for the bride’s walk through.

“3 Ways” by Teyana Taylor (feat. Ty Dolla Sign)

The vocals down to the cadences in this song are amazing. I also like how Teyana is expressing that she is willing to do something to make her guy happy, and Ty Dolla Sign just comes in at the end so smoothly.

“Peaches (Remix)” by Justin Bieber (feat. Ludacris, Usher and Snoop Dogg)

This song! Well let’s just say if you have Luda and Usher both on a song, you know it’s going to be a hit. But the way that they added volume to the song is crazy.

“On Bended Knee” by Boyz II Men

This song is a classic. I grew up listening to them, but I think this song speaks volumes on showing the wrongs behind a person’s actions in a relationship, and then taking responsibility.

“My Song” by H.E.R.

I want this song to be played at my wedding for the first dance. This is the perfect song. Plus, H.E.R. ‘s voice is amazing alone.

“Come Through” by H.E.R. and Chris Brown.

They did amazing with this one. This song is just a vibe, from the melody to the harmonies. It also contains my favorite male singer and my favorite female singer on one track.

PREFERRED WAY OF LISTENING TO MUSIC AND WHY?

I’ll listen to music anywhere, but when wearing headphones, I can hear everything down to harmonies and background vocals. That kind of stuff draws me in. My second option would be in the car just because I can see how the bass jumps.

DESERT ISLAND ALBUM

Honestly, I could listen to “TrapSoul’’ by Bryson Tiller or Chris Brown’s “Indigo” all day. It’s something about the transitions from song to song. They both have vibes that I can vibe with so either or, I’d be just fine to bang that on an island all day.

WHAT ARTIST WOULD PROVIDE THE SOUNDTRACK FOR THE MOVIE ABOUT YOUR LIFE?

H.E.R hands down. Her voice is smooth and graceful. I have a lot that I’ve gone through, but I feel like she could create the perfect music to describe my life in every type of way.

GO-TO GUILTY PLEASURE TRACK OR CLASSIC KARAOKE TUNE

I could do a mean karaoke to “With You” by Chris Brown.

FAVORITE SONG BY AN ARTIST FROM YOUR COUNTRY

I really don’t have a favorite song, but if I had to choose one to play over and over, I’d say “Come Through” by H.E.R and Chris Brown. CT