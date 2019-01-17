THE RIGHT TRACK: A peek inside the playlists of Phoenix’s most influential people | Joey Gutos

Ever since picking up a guitar for the first time at age 10, Joey Gutos knew he found a lifelong partner. Inspired initially by his parents’ collection of classic rock CDs, from The Beatles to The Rolling Stones and Led Zeppelin, he cut his teeth on some of the best that have come before him. Throughout his early years, he wrote and recorded music with numerous projects until he hit his stride in the music industry when he formed Sunset Voodoo with co-songwriter Lucas Roth and drummer Rocky Yañez. Sunset Voodoo has played throughout the southwest, making notable appearances at Pot of Gold Music Festival, Apache Lake Music Festival and has headlined numerous Arizona venues including Marquee Theatre and Crescent Ballroom. The band has released three EPs and is currently putting the final touches on their debut full-length album. Gutos has also served as the lead guitarist for other AZ-based artists Something Like Seduction, Bob Rabbit and Rachael Beck. He is an alumnus of ASU’s W.P. Carey School of Business and the co-founder of multi-media company, RIVIR, with Esteban Obregon of Something Like Seduction. If you’re an artist, entrepreneur or anyone interested in music, feel free to reach out to Joey at jpgutos@gmail.com and be sure to follow him on Instagram @joey_gutos for new music, events and Speedo fashion.

TOP 5 FAVORITE SONGS OF ALL TIME

“A Day in the Life,” the Beatles

“I had heard it from my parents’ CD collection when I was very young and rediscovered it in the 8th grade when I bought a Rolling Stone magazine at the airport that had a 40th anniversary feature on the album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.”

“Just,” Radiohead

“It was one of my favorite songs in middle school shortly after I discovered the band through my guitar teacher Bob Hermes. Such a strange song that somehow works so well.”

“Tiny Dancer,” Elton John

“I have so many great memories with it over the years. It’s a super epic song to break out during any memorable occasion because it just has a certain infectious quality no one can deny.”

“Wish You Were Here,” Pink Floyd

“It will always be a melancholy favorite with many memories attached to it.”

“Dance Yrself Clean,” LCD Soundsystem

“It never fails to get me amped up, particularly before heading out on a Friday night before the Lyft shows up.”

PREFERRED WAY OF LISTENING

“Spotify in the car with the windows down, late on a clear night, cruising down the 60-E.”

DESERT ISLAND ALBUM

“Either Sgt. Pepper or In Rainbows by Radiohead. Both of them are so dynamic in emotion yet so cohesive. Or just an anthology of The Rolling Stones if I could have my acoustic guitar with me.”

WHAT ARTIST WOULD PROVIDE THE SOUNDTRACK FOR THE MOVIE ABOUT YOUR LIFE?

“Living artist I would probably give it to Radiohead if they joined forces with Queens Of The Stone Age. Dead artist I would have Beethoven do it because it would just plain and simple be a masterpiece. Plus give that guy a modern recording studio and you’ve got THE soundtrack.”

FAVORITE SONG BY AN ARIZONA-BASED ARTIST

“I’ve always been a huge Future Loves Past fan ever since I first got into the music scene. So I would say either ‘Lupa’ or ‘Luna’ because they embrace everything I love about music – catchiness, soulfulness and a willingness to experiment.”

GO-TO GUILTY PLEASURE TRACK OR CLASSIC KARAOKE TUNE

“At the moment it’s ‘Always Remember Us This Way’ from A Star Is Born. Just damn good song writing. Not much I feel guilty about liking anymore nowadays though. I’m done being affected by people who say music has to be a certain way. Everybody’s got their opinion but anyone that makes me feel guilty or embarrassed for mine can respectfully go make love to themselves and their opinions.”