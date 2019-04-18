The Right Track: A peek inside the playlists of Phoenix’s most influential people

Miranda Cyr • College Times

Braeden Lemasters, Cole Preston and Dylan Minnette have been bonding over their love of music since the age of 11.

Now known collectively as Wallows—who released their debut album “Nothing Happens” in March—the band is swinging through the Valley to play the Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix on Monday, May 20.

“Nothing Happens” spawned the hit “Are You Bored Yet,” which contrasts the rich vocals of Minnette and the soft voice of singer/songwriter Clairo. The band has also released music videos for accompanying tracks “Sidelines” and “Scrawny.”

In true band fashion, Wallows teamed up to choose their favorite songs and share their thoughts on music.

TOP SIX FAVORITE SONGS

“God Only Knows”

The Beach Boys

The chord progression is super complex, but the melody blurs the weirdness perfectly.

“Yellow Submarine”

The Beatles

The vocal harmony in the chorus is Braeden’s favorite harmony of all time.

“Sir Duke”

Stevie Wonder

‘Cause it’s just so dank…

“Harvest Moon”

Neil Young

Super delicate Neil track. It’s emotional and fragile but also pretty enough to listen to at the beach.

“Material Girl”

Madonna

Classic. Perfectly feel good.

“Move Your Feet”

Junior Senior

It’s one of those songs that everyone doesn’t know they know, but if you pay attention the instrumentation and vibe is on point, it’s obvious why that song was a hit.

PREFERRED WAY OF LISTENING AND WHY?

In the car! We’re based in Los Angeles so we’re constantly driving around places. Time sitting in traffic is time we use to listen to records. The car is also a great place to sing as loud as you want and have nobody bother you.

WHAT ARTIST WOULD PROVIDE THE SOUNDTRACK FOR THE MOVIE ABOUT YOUR LIFE?

ABBA. We like to dance.

FAVORITE SONG BY AN ARIZONA-BASED ARTIST?

Phoenix (lol), no, but actually, isn’t Stevie Nicks from Arizona? Fleetwood Mac is great, so it’d be her.

GO-TO GUILTY PLEASURE TRACK OR CLASSIC KARAOKE TUNE?

Minnette: “I Don’t F— with You” by Big Sean

Preston: “The Promise” by When in Rome

Lemasters: “Samsung Theme” by Dirty Loops CT