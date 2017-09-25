Phoenix musician Stefan Pruett established his career in 2003, when his three-piece electro-pop experiment, Peachcake, achieved accidental acclaim. When Pruett started the project, he didn’t anticipate playing more than three shows. Over the course of the next ten years, the band toured with major acts like Hellogoodbye and Explosions in the Sky and released two full-lengths and three EPs. Pruett’s post-Peachcake endeavors include a one-man electronica project called The Guidance. College Times caught up with the musician to talk about the politically charged playlist that fuels his frenetic “future grunge” sound.

TOP 6 FAVORITE SONGS OF ALL TIME

“Hot Head,” Captain Beefheart

“Reminds me of how cute @therealdonaldtrump gets when he’s angry… until he tweets his nefarious sh*t, which magically becomes policy.”

“That’s How I Beat Shaq,” Aaron Carter

“This reminds me of some version of collusion between @therealdonaldtrump and DJ Diesel aka Shaquille O’Neal, or maybe I’m just thinking of Dennis Rodman and Kim Jong-un.”

“Pardon My Freedom,” !!!

“Reminds me of a time when @therealdonaldtrump was fun.”

“Cerebral,” Boys Noize

“Reminds me of a time when @therealdonaldtrump was dancing to techno with Ivanka.”

“Friends in Low Places,” Garth Brooks

“Reminds me of what @therealdonaldtrump and Vladimir Putin listen to together in person or when they get off the bat phone.”

“Dancing For Mental Health,” Will Powers

“For anyone going through a hard time with a loved one or a breakup, this is literally the best breakup song I’ve ever heard. I can only imagine how many times @threaldonaldtrump made women in his past jam this ALAP (as loud as possible).”

#MakeAmericaChillAgain

PREFERRED WAY OF LISTENING

“In a cold, dark room full of stuffed animals or deep-webbing it on Napster.”

GO-TO GUILTY PLEASURE TRACK OR CLASSIC KARAOKE TUNE

“Once I was in a Korean karaoke room — which if you don’t know are entirely personal and secluded — and I couldn’t even sing to my date. That’s how nervous (I was)/how much I hate karaoke. But if I had to pick one, it’d be ‘4,’ Aphex Twin.”