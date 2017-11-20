THE RIGHT TRACK: A peek inside the playlist of Phoenix’s most influential people | River Jones

Northwest Phoenix native River Jones started his own record label, River Jones Music, in 2007. When he’s not signing skilled local singers like Courtney Marie Andrews and Dylan Pratt, he’s fine-tuning his own skills as a multi-instrumentalist in his self-titled solo project in Austin, Texas. From classic ‘60s and ‘70s psych rock to modern art pop, Jones has an eclectic musical appetite. Take a peek at his playlist below.

TOP 5 FAVORITE SONGS OF ALL TIME (“It’s near impossible to only name 5 songs. I’m listening to Spotify Premium on shuffle and picking favorites.”)

“#9 Dream,” John Lennon

“I was walking in the woods of New Hampshire with headphones on and had a life moment with this song. I love the symphonic arrangements and everything about the production.”

“You’re Lost Little Girl,” The Doors

“Such a dark yet beautiful song. It’s hard to pick only one Doors song. They have so many great songs.”

“The Underdog,” Spoon

“I recently went through a tough life moment and this was my theme song. A great Austin band. I see Britt around town and he always looks like, ‘Great, River’s gonna wanna take another photo with me.’ It’s hard to pick one Spoon song. Britt Daniel is a great writer.”

“Sunday Sun,” Beck

“I remember flying over Chicago on a small bumpy flight. All of the passengers were making noises like they were on a rollercoaster. We were losing altitude and not sure what was happening. I looked over and saw friends reaching across the aisle to hold hands. I put on headphones with this song and closed my eyes. I really thought it was the end.”

“Magic,” Olivia Newton-John

“Xanadu soundtrack! The soundtrack has some gems. I’m a big fan of Electric Light Orchestra and this is a perfect marriage of ‘70s pop mixed with amazing songwriting. Not sure if this is a Jeff Lynne song but whatevs.”

PREFERRED WAY OF LISTENING

“I listen to Spotify Premium all day long. I have thousands of songs on shuffle at all times. Bjork is playing now. I listen on a phone, studio headphones, Bluetooth, or through a PA system in my living room with monitors. I also listen through my studio monitors on my recording desk. I have tons of vinyl but I love the constant flow of different songwriters that streaming gives.”

DESERT ISLAND ALBUM

Wish You Were Here, Pink Floyd

WHAT ALBUM WOULD PROVIDE THE SOUNDTRACK FOR THE MOVIE ABOUT YOUR LIFE?

Front Row Seat to Earth, Weyes Blood

GO-TO GUILTY PLEASURE TRACK OR CLASSIC KARAOKE TUNE

“Guilty pleasures are Yngwie Malmsteen’s ‘Far Beyond The Sun’ or Mr. Bungle’s self-titled first record or maybe ‘Our House’ by Madness. So many good guilty pleasures. Shout out to Alanis Morissette’s first record.

Karaoke jams are Digital Underground, ‘The Humpty Dance’ or I just sing some Bowie or Stones.”