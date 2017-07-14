THE RIGHT TRACK: A peek inside the playlist of Phoenix’s most influential people | Jordan White

Jordan White is the powerful frontwoman of Phoenix alt-rock band Jane N’ The Jungle. Born and raised in Phoenix, White studied musical theater in Los Angeles and New York at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy. She started her career as a Hollywood coffeehouse singer, performed at rock venues on the iconic Sunset Strip and came back home to her roots to become one of Phoenix’s top powerhouse vocalists. She and her bandmates have set fire to the indie music scene with their electric live performances and songwriting. They’ve been promoting their debut EP and catchy single “Open Road Blues,” which is featured on a primetime Honda commercial. This summer, Jane N’ The Jungle will be representing Phoenix at festivals around the U.S. Stay tuned for their new single dropping soon, but in the meantime, check out their new music video for “Faded Stars” and read below to see what tunes inspired the songstress on her journey to success.

TOP 5 FAVORITE SONGS OF ALL TIME

“A Dustland Fairytale,” The Killers

“I’m a huge Killers fan. I love the poetic verses and story, ‘I saw Cinderella in a party dress but she was looking for a night gown.’ Seeing this song performed live always gives me chills. I like Brandon (Flowers’) meaning behind the song and how it’s so personal to him, and as a listener you get to live this beautiful dustland fairytale.”

“Closer,” Kings of Leon

“My Kings of Leon vinyl is the most played record I own. I love this song more every time I hear it. Standing in a mass crowd of sweaty people vibing to this song is quite possibly one of my favorite things. The guitar riff and groove of this song strike my soul.”

“Cigarette Daydreams,” Cage The Elephant

“The first time I heard this song, I was standing in the pouring rain in Chicago a few years ago at Lollapalooza and was addicted ever since. The band dedicated this song to their family and thanked them for standing by their side, allowing them to pursue their dreams and living the artistic struggle with them. While listening, my life turns to black and white; everything’s in slow motion and I travel to a beautiful cigarette daydream, whether I’m standing in the pouring rain, driving in my car or simply just closing my eyes.”

“The Story,” Brandy Carlile

“I survived college by listening to Brandi Carlile. Her voice is what inspired me to become a singer-songwriter. I wanted to learn how to play the guitar so I could sing this song, so I started taking lessons. I can’t wait for the day I can see her perform live. My writing style is heavily influenced by Brandi.”

“Hotel California,” The Eagles

“A song played in my house a lot growing up. Reminds me of summertime swimming at the Melrose pool. I remember hearing this song in the Philippines while traveling with Up With People and it made me feel like I was home.”

PREFERRED WAY OF LISTENING

“I love to indulge music in a live performance setting, experiencing the band’s energy and vibe and feeling the magic in real time. To me, music is more of a feeling instead of just a sound; knowing that never again can you replicate that exact moment, the sound, the scent, the heat in the air, sweat on your face or the hair standing up on your arms, and for that small amount of time feeling alive like never before.”

GO-TO GUILTY PLEASURE TRACK OR CLASSIC KARAOKE TUNE

“You’re So Vain,” Carly Simon