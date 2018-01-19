THE RIGHT TRACK: A peek inside the playlist of Phoenix’s most influential people | Alex Evjen

As an ASU graduate, creator, influencer, lifestyle blogger, marketing manager and mom of two, Chandler-based Alex Evjen wears a lot of hats. She spends her days working with some of the best creators in the world to translate brand messaging into relatable imagery for social media. She has grown a following of over a million people through her unique Southwestern style and social media savvy and has worked with heavy hitters like Target, Home Depot and Anthropologie to create high-caliber content. She often speaks at conferences about Pinterest marketing and works closely with the creative company to bring pins to life in her community. Check out what Evjen is humming along to when she takes off all her hats and puts on her headphones.

TOP 5 FAVORITE SONGS OF ALL TIME

“Neon,” John Mayer

I discovered John Mayer in high school. “Neon” is a song that brings back fond memories of driving the streets of Houston at night and the freedom I had back then as a 16 year old.

“My Girl,” The Temptations

I grew up listening to oldies and my mom and I would always sing this song together. The song has a way of bringing a smile to my face every time.

“Dreams,” Leon

I love Fleetwood Mac and this cover of “Dreams” by Leon feels so raw and honest. I relate to the song a lot.

“It’s Well With My Soul,” Audrey Assad

The hymn was written by a man that lost his whole family in a shipwreck and he wrote it right after a massive tragedy. It reminds me that I can still have peace in the midst of hardship.

“The Way You Make Me Feel,” Michael Jackson

You can’t have a top five list without Michael Jackson. “The Way You Make Me Feel” always makes me want to sing and dance — two of my favorite things to do.

PREFERRED WAY OF LISTENING

I love using Spotify because it’s so easy to use. My preferred way of listening is in the car with the windows down, singing at the top of my lungs.

DESERT ISLAND ALBUM

The Search for Everything, John Mayer

WHAT ARTIST WOULD PROVIDE THE SOUNDTRACK FOR THE MOVIE ABOUT YOUR LIFE?

Adele. Honest and powerful.

GO-TO GUILTY PLEASURE OR CLASSIC KARAOKE TUNE

“Tearin’ Up My Heart” by NSYNC and every NSYNC song there ever was…