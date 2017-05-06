THE RIGHT TRACK: A peek inside the playlist of Phoenix’s most influential people | Aaron “Jaws” Homoki

Professional skateboarder and Phoenix native Aaron “Jaws” Homoki is all about going big. Whether it’s landing a lip trick on a vert ramp, popping an ollie off of a two-story roof or clearing a staircase, Homoki generally leaves spectators saying the same thing: “Dude is nuts.”



Before Tony Hawk’s Birdhouse Skateboards made him pro, Homoki perfected his skills at skate parks in Phoenix and Paradise Valley, which he still frequents. The local legend and international sensation’s style and spunk have made him a familiar face on renowned skateboarding sites such as TransWorld and The Berrics and his successful ollie over a daunting 22-foot, 25-stair set in France also landed him on the cover of Thrasher in 2016.

Homoki listens to techno music to get hyped before he lands the large drops and monster gaps that make him the reigning daredevil of professional skateboarding. Read on for a snapshot of the songs Homoki vibes to when he’s skating, or scouting the next staircase, roof, fence, ramp or rail he’s going to hurl himself down.

DESCRIBE YOUR MUSIC TASTE IN A FEW SENTENCES

“I just love techno! I love the repetitive beats and two-hour long sets that I can just put on my headphones and go.”

TOP 5 FAVORITE SONGS OF ALL TIME

“Halcyon On + On,” Orbital

“This song molded my whole music life. I found this song before I knew what a skateboard was and it was on the Mortal Kombat soundtrack. My mom got me and my brother the CD and I listened to it every day for years.”

“Escape Velocity,” The Chemical Brothers

“I had to walk home one morning hungover, 22 miles from my friend’s house (this was before Uber was a thing) and I used this song to get me home.”

“Love Will Guide You,” Shinichi Osawa

“One of my all-time favorites just because it puts me in a better mood at any time of the day, in any situation. I could be in jail and this would make me so happy in there.”

“Window Licker,” Aphex Twin

“This song is just on another level and the music video for this one is so good.”

“Digital Love,” Daft Punk

“If I ever get married, this is the song it will be to.”

FAVORITE SONG TO SKATE TO

“My favorite song to skate to is actually a set of songs by this dude Molecule. It’s on Spotify and it’s called ‘60°43′ Nord (Deluxe Edition).’ He named it that because he spent some time out at sea when he made this album and then he plays it live and it’s an hour and a half of some good, solid techno.”

FAVORITE SONG/SOUNDTRACK FROM A PART/VIDEO

“My favorite song from a part is Ali Boulala’s song from the ‘Sorry’ video. It’s Gray Matter, ‘Burn No Bridges.’”

PREFERRED WAY OF LISTENING

“I prefer a giant PA with huge speakers and hundreds of people dancing around me sweating, with the music so loud you can feel it in your chest. But when I’m on the road, I use Spotify. You can follow me on there if you would like: @jawshomoki. I only have three playlists, ‘Slow,’ ‘Clouds of Smoke’ and ‘Techno.’

GO-TO GUILTY PLEASURE TRACK OR CLASSIC KARAOKE TUNE

“Jumper,” Third Eye Blind